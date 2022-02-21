Just In
- 4 hrs ago Kale For Hair: Did You Know That The Green Leaf Is Beneficial For Your Hair?
- 5 hrs ago Covaxin To Be Evaluated As Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate In US As USFDA Lifts Clinical Holds
- 5 hrs ago Mahashivratri 2022: How To Worship Lord Shiva According To Your Zodiac Sign
- 6 hrs ago Punjab Polls: Conjoined Twins Vote Separately, Given Dark Glasses For Secrecy
Don't Miss
- Finance In December 2021, EPFO Adds 14.6 Lakh New Members
- Movies Rubina Dilaik Shuts Down A Troll In A Savage Manner As Fans Celebrate One Year Of Her Bigg Boss 14 Victory
- News Bajrang Dal activist’s murder: Shivakumar calls Eshwarappa a mad man
- Sports Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament: Sumit begins campaign in style
- Education RBI Office Attendant 2020 Final Result Released, Download And Check Roll Numbers Of Selected Candidates Here
- Technology Vi MiFi Gets Redesign: Price And Plans Detailed
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Brochure Leaked: Variant-Wise Feature List Revealed
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Maharashtra
Phase III Trials Of Covid Drug Movfor Show Positive Results, Says Hetero
Drug firm Hetero on Saturday announced positive results of Phase III trials of Movfor (Molnupiravir), an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine.
The results, presented as an Oral Abstract at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) held virtually February 12-16, 2022, demonstrated that Molnupiravir along with the standard of care (SOC) reduced the risk of hospitalisation by over 65 per cent compared to SOC alone.
Early viral clearance (negative RT-PCR) and significant clinical improvement were observed within five days of administering the antiviral drug, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker said in a statement.
No fatalities were reported during the study, it added.
Under the Phase III trials, one of the studies included 1,218 COVID-19 patients, it said. The study enrolled eligible patients, within five days of symptom onset, were administered with Molnupiravir capsules(800 mg twice daily) for five days, it added.
Hetero entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with MSD in April 2021 for the manufacturing and distribution of Molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19.
Under this licensing deal, Hetero was allowed to expand access to Molnupiravir in India and in other low-and middle-income countries (LMICs), following the approvals for emergency use authorisation by local regulatory agencies.
- wellnessCovaxin To Be Evaluated As Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate In US As USFDA Lifts Clinical Holds
- wellnessSmall Covid-19 Particles May Remain Moist, Airborne And Travel Farther Than Thought, Research Suggests
- wellnessOver 2 Crore Adolescents In 15-18 Age Group Fully Vaccinated Against COVID: Union Health Minister
- wellnessOmicron Subvariant Ba.2 May Cause Severe Disease, Lab Study Suggests
- wellnessCovid-19: China Is Developing Its Own mRNA Vaccine - And It's Showing Early Promise
- wellnessQuality Of Antibodies Improves For Months After Covid-19 Vaccination: Study
- disorders cureCOVID-19 Can Be Said To Have Become Endemic Only After 4 Weeks Of Consistently Low Cases
- wellnessNo More Weeklong Quarantine For People Arriving From Abroad, New Covid-19 Guidelines Come Into Force
- wellnessNew Antibody Helps Block COVID-19 Transmission In Cells: Study
- wellnessExpert Article: Why Most COVID Positive People Don't Need To Test For Another 30 Days, Even If Re-Exposed
- wellnessDecision On COVID Vaccination For 5-15 Age Group To Be Taken As Per Experts' Recommendation: Health Minister
- wellnessDecision On COVID-19 Vaccine Precaution Dose For All Adults Will Be Based On Scientific Need: Govt