World Sleep Day 2022: People With These Medical Conditions May Benefit From Wearing A Sleep Eye Cover

Good sleep is the basic need of humans; it is associated with good mental and physical health and for better recovery and survival from diseases. On the other hand, sleep disruption can lead to an impaired immune system, psychological stress, sleep disorders, and complications of pre-existing conditions.

Among many treatment options available in the market, a sleep eye cover or a sleep mask could be one of the best secondary treatment options to treat or manage the aforementioned conditions and allow patients to sleep undisrupted.

On World Sleep Day, which is celebrated every year on 18 March, let's discuss people who can benefit from wearing a sleep eye cover.

1. Patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Sleep disturbance in ICU patients may lower their quality of life and increase their morbidity. According to a study, eye masks can help increase REM sleep (deep sleep) and melatonin levels and improve sleep quality and good clinical outcomes in ill patients. [1]

2. People with heart diseases

People with cardiac disease are often at risk of sleep deprivation, leading them further to additional heart problems such as increased heartbeat and blood pressure. A study has shown that the use of sleep eye cover can significantly help improve the quality of sleep in people with heart diseases and prevent them from its complications. Also, unlike the side effects of sleep medications in these patients, a sleep eye cover provides none and thus, is considered a better option. [2].

3. People with disturbed melatonin and cortisol hormones

Melatonin produced by the pineal gland and cortisol produced by the adrenal cortex are the two hormones that help regulate the circadian rhythm or sleep-wake cycle. According to a study, wearing a sleep eye cover to sleep can help keep their levels normal and prevent the risk of sleep disorders and organ and immune system dysfunction, which are related to disruption in these hormones. [3]

4. People with low immunity

Poor sleep is linked to increased release of inflammatory cytokines and low immunity. Studies say that wearing a sleep mask to sleep can help improve sleep quality which could further, help improve the white blood cells, lower inflammation and thus boost the immune system, along with lowering the risk of various diseases. [4]

5. People with psychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders

According to a study, sleep deprivation is frequently seen in patients with neurodegenerative or psychiatric disorders, due to factors like medication and problems in brain functions. [5] A sleep eye cover can help reduce external sleep-disturbing factors like light and allow these patients to easily achieve good sleep, thus helping in the effective management of these diseases.

6. People with dry eyes

Among various treatment methods for dry eyes, the efficacy of treating the condition with a wet gauze eye mask (WGEM) is less, however, it is considered to be an effective method by the experts. A study talks about the elimination of dry eye symptoms in patients who have worn WGEM. The symptoms could be eliminated due to improved hydration, reduced inflammation and increased oil production by the use of sleep masks. [6]

Why Choose A Sleep Eye Cover?

It is cheaper and more effective than blackout curtains and safer than sleep medications.

It is made of soft and breathable material and does not put any pressure on the eyes.

It helps block all the external light to help you achieve sound sleep.

It helps people to get quality sleep during travelling where a perfect light for sleep cannot be achieved.

To Conclude

Good sleep means good health. If you are facing any sleep-related problems, must give a try to a sleep eye cover. Also, if you do not get benefitted from using it, do not forget to consult a medical expert for better treatment options.