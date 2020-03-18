Coronavirus: People With A Blood Group Could Be More Prone To This Disease, Says Study Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing with each passing day and countries all over the world are struggling to fight against the disease, a recent preliminary study from China has revealed that people with type A blood group are more vulnerable to coronavirus and type O blood group people are said to be more resistant to coronavirus. The study comes at a time when the whole world is grappling with the disease.

The study looked at the blood groups of 2,173 patients with COVID-19 with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 test from three hospitals in Wuhan and Shenzhen, China.

The study says, "A total of 1,775 patients with COVID-19, including 206 dead cases, from Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, Wuhan, China were recruited. Another 113 and 285 patients with COVID-19 were respectively recruited from Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan and Shenzhen Third People's Hospital, Shenzhen, China".

The study further says, "ABO group in 3694 normal people in Wuhan showed a distribution of 32.16%, 24.90%, 9.10% and 33.84% for A, B, AB and O, respectively, versus the distribution of 37.75%, 26.42%, 10.03% and 25.80% for A, B, AB and O, respectively, in 1775 COVID-19 patients from Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital". This shows that blood group A and O in coronavirus patients were significantly higher and lower respectively as compared to normal people.

The results of the study showed that people with blood group A had a significantly higher risk for COVID-19 and blood group O had a significantly lower risk for the disease [1].

Differences in blood group antigen expression can cause a rise or lessen host susceptibility to many infections. Blood groups can play a vital role in infectious diseases by performing as receptors or coreceptors for microorganisms, viruses and parasites [2].

Having said that, the study led by the researchers in China is yet to be peer-reviewed and further research is needed. The report doesn't suggest that people with O blood group are completely safe, precautionary measures need to be taken as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).