    Coronavirus: People With A Blood Group Could Be More Prone To This Disease, Says Study

    By

    With the number of coronavirus cases increasing with each passing day and countries all over the world are struggling to fight against the disease, a recent preliminary study from China has revealed that people with type A blood group are more vulnerable to coronavirus and type O blood group people are said to be more resistant to coronavirus. The study comes at a time when the whole world is grappling with the disease.

    The study looked at the blood groups of 2,173 patients with COVID-19 with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 test from three hospitals in Wuhan and Shenzhen, China.

    The study says, "A total of 1,775 patients with COVID-19, including 206 dead cases, from Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, Wuhan, China were recruited. Another 113 and 285 patients with COVID-19 were respectively recruited from Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan and Shenzhen Third People's Hospital, Shenzhen, China".

    How Long Is The Incubation Period Of Coronavirus?

    The study further says, "ABO group in 3694 normal people in Wuhan showed a distribution of 32.16%, 24.90%, 9.10% and 33.84% for A, B, AB and O, respectively, versus the distribution of 37.75%, 26.42%, 10.03% and 25.80% for A, B, AB and O, respectively, in 1775 COVID-19 patients from Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital". This shows that blood group A and O in coronavirus patients were significantly higher and lower respectively as compared to normal people.

    The results of the study showed that people with blood group A had a significantly higher risk for COVID-19 and blood group O had a significantly lower risk for the disease [1].

    Differences in blood group antigen expression can cause a rise or lessen host susceptibility to many infections. Blood groups can play a vital role in infectious diseases by performing as receptors or coreceptors for microorganisms, viruses and parasites [2].

    Having said that, the study led by the researchers in China is yet to be peer-reviewed and further research is needed. The report doesn't suggest that people with O blood group are completely safe, precautionary measures need to be taken as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 19:01 [IST]
