Over 185.53 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Government
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 185.53 crores on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. The ministry said over 12 lakh (12,82,597) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.
More than 2.16 crore (2,16,25,438) vaccine doses have been administered in the 12-14 years age group so far, it said. Also, more than 2.41 crore (2,41,82,818) precaution doses have been administered so far to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination for frontline workers started on February 2 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced on January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16.
Precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday.
