Niti Aayog Releases Compendium Of Ayush Practices To Manage Covid-19
Government policy think tank NITI Aayog has released a compendium of Ayush-based practices from states and union territories for containing and managing the COVID-19 outbreak, an official statement said.
Releasing the compendium, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said it is critical to communicate the learning from the testing times during the COVID-19 outbreak about how Ayush practices implemented at the national and state level benefited people.
The compendium provides information focused on practices adopted by various states and UTs of India for strengthening the country's fight against COVID-19, using Ayush's resources and interventions, Bery added.
Also, speaking on the occasion, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said he is hopeful that practices documented in this compendium will be useful to address any future surge of the pandemic and also serve as a model of an integrative approach to health action.
According to the statement, in preparing the compendium of Ayush-based practices, NITI Aayog reached out to all state governments and administrations of union territories, requesting them to share Ayush practices they have undertaken for COVID-19 mitigation and management.
The report indicates that traditional healthcare systems in the country need to be strengthened further, the statement said, adding that the integration of evidence-based Ayush services with the modern system has the potential to significantly strengthen India's healthcare system.
