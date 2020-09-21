25 Natural Home Remedies For Allergies: You Might Not Be Knowing About Number 19

1. Honey Honey is used as a complementary therapy to treat allergies, especially pollen allergies. It is widely known to reduce the symptoms and improve the condition. [1] What to do: Consume honey daily. You can add it to your tea or eat with toast.

2. Probiotics Probiotics such as yoghurt, curd, tempeh and cheese are known to modulate the immune system in a healthy way. They may prevent recurring allergies, reduce its symptoms and improve the quality of life. [2] What to do: Include yoghurt, curd, and cheese in your diet daily. You can eat them directly or with your favourite fruits.

3. Papaya Papaya is naturally rich in enzymes such as papain and bromelain. They may help improve allergic symptoms like swelling and breathing difficulties. What to do: Toss some papaya slices in your fruit bowl and consume.

4. Aloe vera Studies suggest that topical application of aloe vera is best to treat itching and redness of the skin that results from allergies. Another study has shown that intranasal treatment with aloe vera reduces nasal mucosa in case of allergic rhinitis. [3] What to do: Apply aloe vera gel directly on the skin when you notice itching or skin redness due to allergic reactions. It is better to do a patch test before applying it.

5. Pineapple Pineapple is another fruit rich in bromelain, an enzyme that may help reduce allergic symptoms such as inflammation or nasal congestion. What to do: Add papaya to your fruit bowl or consume pineapple juice.

6. Ginger tea Ginger tea may help reduce inflammatory cytokines in the body caused by allergens. It is also known to boost immunity in a natural way. What to do: Consume ginger tea at least two times a day.

7. Baking soda Baking soda is best for skin-related allergies. It may help soothe the skin allergy caused due to the inflammatory response by allergens. What to do: Take a baking soda bath by adding around a cup of baking soda to a bathtub and soaking for 15 minutes. You can also apply baking soda to itching areas after mixing it with water.

8. Stinging nettles Another complementary therapy for allergies includes stinging nettles (a medicinal herb). They are natural histamines that may help control allergic symptoms such as itchy eyes, sneezing and runny nose. [5] What to do: Go for stinging nettles supplements after consulting a medical expert. You can also make tea from its leaves or cook them with vegetables. Consult a medical expert before using them as they may have side effects.

9. Saline water Nasal saline irrigation, also known as a nasal wash by the salt solution is an effective method to relieving symptoms such as nasal itching, runny nose and nasal congestion. [6] What to do: Rinse nasal cavity with salt and water solution at least thrice a week or until the symptoms prevail.

10. Broccoli Broccoli is a rich source of quercetin, a natural antihistamine. Histamine is a chemical which is naturally produced by the body as a result of allergic reactions. Broccoli may help reduce its effect and relieve allergic symptoms. What to do: Add broccoli to your vegetables or soup and consume daily.

11. Neem Neem has both anti-inflammatory and antihistamine properties. Neem leaves are widely known to ease skin-related allergic reactions. [7] What to do: Make a paste by grinding 8-10 neem leaves and add a pinch of turmeric. Apply on the affected area. Repeat the process only when the symptoms persist.

12. Orange Orange is rich in vitamin C that helps reduce histamine levels in the body which are responsible for triggering allergic symptoms. It also helps boost the immune system. What to do: Add orange or other vitamin C rich foods to the diet daily.

13. Green tea Green tea contains O-methylated catechin, a natural phenol and antioxidant that may help relieve allergic symptoms such as throat pain, teary eyes and runny nose. [8] What to do: Consume green tea daily twice or thrice a day.

14. Berries Berries are rich in antioxidants. They may help boost the immune system and manage allergic symptoms. Berries also have anti-inflammatory properties that can help manage inflammation caused due to the condition. What to do: Include berries such as blueberries and strawberries in your diets. You can also make smoothies with them.

15. Cauliflower Cauliflower is best when it comes to allergies. The vitamin C in the veggie may help relieve allergic symptoms and boost immunity. [9] What to do: Add cauliflower to vegetables or soups.

16. Tomatoes Tomatoes contain a potent antioxidant known as lycopene along with vitamin C, beta carotene and anti-inflammatory compounds. Together they may help boost the immune system and relieve symptoms of allergies. What to do: Tomatoes can go well with any recipe. You canadd them to vegetables, soups, gravy, pasta and many more.

17. Walnuts Walnuts are an excellent source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids (ALA). They can make a perfect snack to treat allergies. Also, magnesium in the dry fruit helps with reducing coughing and wheezing. [10] What to do: Include walnuts daily in your diet by adding them to yoghurt, fruit bowl or smoothies.

18. Bell peppers Bell peppers (mainly green and yellow) are rich in vitamin C which is a natural antihistamine. They may keep allergic symptoms at bay and help boost immunity. What to do: Add bell peppers to vegetables along with other veggies like broccoli or cauliflower. You can also stir fry them in oil and consume.

19. Butterbur Butterbur, also known as coltsfoot contains an active compound called petasin that possess antihistamine and anti-leukotriene properties similar to an antihistamine drug named cetirizine. It can be used to treat allergic symptoms, keeping in mind its sedative effect (drowsiness and fatigue). What to do: Go for butterbur supplements only after consulting a doctor. [11]

20. Eucalyptus oil Eucalyptus oil has anti-inflammatory properties. Inhaling the oil by aromatherapy may help relieve nasal congestion, sore throat and cough and its cool effect can treat headache caused due to the allergic reaction. [12] What to do: Diffuse the eucalyptus oil into the air or add a few drops to hot water and inhale.

21. Lavender oil The oil inhibits inflammation caused due to allergies. It also helps promote sleep by reducing headache and anxiety which may arise due to allergic reactions. Lavender oil also goes well for skin allergies. What to do: You can apply lavender oil directly on the skin or go for aromatherapy.

22. Red onion Red onion is among the richest sources of quercetin. This is the reason behind the antihistamine and anti-inflammatory effects of this veggie for allergic reaction. [13] What to do: Consume raw onions by adding them to salads or soups. You can also crush a few slices of onions and apply them on the allergic skin areas.

23. Flaxseed oil As flaxseed oil is a vital source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, its consumption can help reduce allergic symptoms by fighting inflammation. What to do: Use flaxseed oil for salad dressing. Avoid using the oil for cooking at high flames as their nutrients will be lost. You can also apply them directly on the skin.

24. Black cumin seed oil Black cumin seeds (Nigella sativa) are cold compressed for its oil. The black cumin seed oil contains crystalline and nigellone that has an antihistamine effect. The oil is widely used to treat allergic and asthmatic symptoms. [14] What to do: You can use their supplements after consulting a doctor. The oil can also be applied on the skin or can be mixed to skincare products.

25. Apple cider vinegar Apple cider vinegar can help relieve nasal congestion and mucus buildup along with boosting the immune system. It is best for all types of skin allergies. What to do: MIx apple cider vinegar with water and lemon juice and consume at least three times a day.

Other Ways 1. Know your allergens and avoid their exposure. 2. Keep your house dust-free and bathrooms disinfected. 3. Wear a mask during cleaning, dusting or using a vacuum. 4. Keep windows and doors closed, especially during the spring season as pollen allergies are high during the time 5. Eat foods rich in vitamin C, antioxidants or other nutrients that help boost the immune system. 6. Use air filters at home to reduce allergens. 7. Consume spicy foods (limited) as they may help loosen the mucus. 8. Do regular exercise. It's not clear whether it will help with allergic reactions, but for sure, the immune system will be benefited. 9. Go for acupuncture after consulting a medical expert. 10. Drink plenty of water. 11. Avoid smoking. 12. Bathe your pets 3-4 times a week.