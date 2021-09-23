11 Natural Energy Drinks You Can Make At Home

Healthy Natural Energy Boosting Drinks 1. Coconut Water And Lemon Drinking coconut water is one of the best home remedies to reduce body heat and fight summer health problems like dehydration and summer infections. This refreshing drink is also rich in electrolytes that can boost your energy levels [1]. When mixed with lemon juice, this combo is a perfect energy booster drink. Lemon juice is packed with potassium, which helps with brain and nerve function, which can increase your alertness [2]. How to make: You will need 1 whole lemon (juiced), 1 ½ cups coconut water, ½ cup water, 1 tbsp honey,½ tsp grated ginger root and sea salt to taste. Add lemon, coconut water, water, honey, ginger and sea salt into a blender, blend well and enjoy. You can store this energy drink refrigerated for two weeks. 4 Healthy Ways To Eat Coconut 2. Kokum And Coconut Water Kokum is rich in antioxidants as well as anti-inflammatory substances. The presence of garcinol in Kokum makes it a great drink for your immune system and digestion. Kokum is packed with carbohydrates, acetic acid, vitamin Bs, potassium, manganese, citric acid, hydro citric acid, etc. When combined with coconut water, kokum juice can be your go-to energy drink [3]. How to make: Add 2 tbsp sugar-free kokum syrup and mix 2 tsp black salt, then add 1 cup coconut water and a bit of lemon juice.

3. Ginger And Cardamom Ginger and cardamom are both spices with several health benefits. Ginger contains gingerol, which can not only ease nausea and morning sickness but also is beneficial for aiding weight loss (burns fat) and indigestion [4]. Rich in antioxidants and possessing diuretic properties, cardamom can not only help prevent bad breath and cavities but also helps improve your energy levels. How to make: Add ¼ tsp ground cardamom, ¼ tsp turmeric powder and 1-2 tsp honey in a mug and fill it with hot water. You must add hot water to get the essence of both the spices well combined. 4. Banana Smoothie Banana is one of those fruits which keeps you active and full for hours. Banana smoothie beats fatigue and enables the body's enzymes to control energy production. This fruit is rich in vitamins, minerals such as potassium, phosphorus which helps reduce tiredness and increase physical endurance [5]. How to make: You will need 1 ripe banana, 250 ml skimmed milk or almond milk, 20 g ground almonds, - a drop of honey and a pinch of cinnamon (optional). Peel the bananas and slice them into small pieces (if you have the time, freeze the sliced bananas for 1-2 hours), add the banana, milk, almonds and other ingredients into a blender. Blend until smooth and enjoy for a quick energy boost.

5. Mango Smoothie Rich in vitamins and minerals, mango smoothie is one of the best-known natural energy drinks. The fruit, when consumed in limited quantities can help boost energy levels [6]. Also, mango is low in fat and only has about 100 calories per serving. How to make: Take fresh mangoes, extract the pulp, and then blend it well along with a glass of low-fat milk. Drinking this smoothie, especially during summer keeps you energised. 6. Honey Water For ages, honey has been used both as a medicine and food. Honey is valued as one of the oldest and natural sweeteners long before sugar became widely popular. Honey is very high in beneficial plant compounds and offers several health benefits. The glucose in honey is absorbed by the body quickly, giving an immediate energy boost [7]. How to make: In one glass of warm water, add one tablespoon of honey and two tablespoons of lemon juice. You can also have honey with soy milk to get instant energy.

7. Barley Water Amino acids in barley can help boost your body energy levels [8]. As barley is a soluble fibre, it dissolves in water and provides the body with useful energy. How to make: You will need ¾ cup pearl barley, 2 medium lemons, zested and juiced, 6 cups water and ½ cup honey. Rinse the barley under cold water until the water runs clear, add the barley, lemon zest and water to a pan, bring to boil (medium heat), reduce and simmer for 10 minutes. Strain the mixture, add honey and lemon juice, stir well and refrigerate for a few hours. 8. Carrot Juice Crunchy, tasty and nutritious, carrots are a good source of beta carotene, fibre, vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants; and helps increase energy levels. Carrot juice cleanses the system and fights fatigue. Carrots are also considered the best weight-loss-friendly food and can help improve eye health [9]. How to make: You will need 2 carrots, 1 green apple, 1 cucumber, lime, and a piece of ginger. Wash all the ingredients and rinse. Peel the cucumber, lemon, and apple. Add them into the juicer, serve with ice cubes. You can mix egg yolk to get rid of laziness post-workout.

9. Orange Juice Oranges are packed with vitamin C and are touted as the 'powerhouse' of energy. Rich in phosphorus, minerals and fibres, drinking orange juice can help boost your energy levels [10]. How to make: You will need 2 to 3 medium oranges, 1 tablespoon lemon juice (optional) and sugar or honey or jaggery as required - (optional). Peel the oranges and remove the seeds, add them to a blender, add lemon juice and blend at low speed. Strain the juice into a glass, add sugar and enjoy. 10. Lemon Water As aforementioned, lemon contains potassium which when consumed can help boost your energy levels. How to make: Take one lemon, cut it into two halves, squeeze the juice and mix it along with a glass of water and consume for an instant energy boost. 11. Buttermilk Buttermilk is rich in vitamin B2 and protein and hence it is one of the best natural energy boosters [11]. Whenever you feel weak, just drink a glass of buttermilk and it will provide you with the needed energy.