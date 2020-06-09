Just In
It’s Mango Season! Read About The Amazing Health Benefits Of Mango
Easily one of the most delicious and nutrient-dense fruits, mangoes are one of the most liked, no, loved fruits. Also known as the king of fruits, mangoes are not just popular for their taste and vibrant colours, but also for the abundance of health benefits it possesses.
Mangoes are rich in protein, fibres, vitamin C, vitamin A, folic acid, vitamin B-6, vitamin K and potassium. These fruits help in reducing the risk of lifestyle-related health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease. It also promotes a healthy complexion and hair, increased energy and helps in maintaining a healthy weight [1].
The mango season is about to bid us goodbye for this year and before that is over, let us take a look at how mangoes benefit your health. Read on to know the Health Benefits of Mango
Nutritional Value In Mangoes
100 g of mangoes contain the following nutrients [2]:
- Carbohydrates 15 g
- Fat 0.38 g
- Protein 0.82 g
- Thiamine (B1) 0.028 mg
- Riboflavin (B2) 0.038 mg
- Niacin (B3) 0.669 mg
- Vitamin B6 0.119 mg
- Folate (B9) 43 mcg
- Choline 7.6 mg
- Vitamin C 36.4 mg
- Vitamin E 0.9 mg
- Calcium 11 mg
- Iron 0.16 mg
- Magnesium 10 mg
- Manganese 0.063 mg
- Phosphorus 14 mg
- Potassium 168 mg
- Sodium 1 mg
- Zinc 0.09 mg
1. Manages Cholesterol Levels
Mangoes have a high level of vitamin C, pectin and fibres that help in lowering the serum cholesterol levels [3]. Fresh mangoes are also rich in potassium, which is a necessary component of the cell and body fluids. It helps in controlling the heart rate as well as blood pressure [4][5].
2. Treats Acidity
Mango is rich in tartaric acid, malic acid as well as traces of citric acid that help in maintaining the alkali reserve of the body by avoiding acidity issues [6]. Alkalising your body is important because certain foods can create acidic byproducts in your body after digestion that can disturb the digestion process [7]. Eating mangoes can help reduce the negative health effects of these acids [8].
3. Aids Digestion
Mangoes are rich in fibrous matter pectin, which helps to break down the food in the system [9]. Mangoes also contain several enzymes that help in breaking down protein, such as amylases that can help aid and improve your digestive health [10].
4. Supports Eye Health
Mangoes are rich in vitamin A and one cup of sliced mangoes equals to 25 per cent intake of your daily need of vitamin A. Mangoes help in promoting good eyesight, fights dry eyes and also may help with night blindness [11][12].
5. Improves Skin Health
Mangoes are high in vitamin C, which promotes healthy skin [13]. Vitamin C promotes the production of collagen, which in turn gives your skin its bounce and combats sagging and wrinkles [14]. The antioxidants in the fruit also help protect hair follicles against damage from oxidative stress [15].
6. May Improve Immunity
The combination of vitamin C, vitamin A as well as 25 different kinds of carotenoids present in mango is said to help in keeping the immune system healthy [16]. Being a good source of immune-boosting nutrients, the king of fruits can help fight infections [17][18]. Mangoes also contain folate, vitamin K, vitamin E and several B vitamins, which help improve immunity [19].
7. May Improve Heart Health
Mangoes are good sources of potassium and magnesium, which help towards maintaining a healthy pulse and also in promoting blood pressure levels by relaxing the vessels [19]. The unique antioxidant called mangiferin in mangoes may protect heart cells against inflammation, oxidative stress and cell death [20].
8. May Help Reduce (Certain) Cancer Risk
Mangoes are high in polyphenols, which have been proven to possess anti-cancer properties [21][22]. These polyphenols can help protect against oxidative stress, studies point out. Animal studies reported that mango polyphenols reduced oxidative stress and stopped the growth or destroyed various cancer cells [23].
9. May Reduce Asthma Risk
Some studies have pointed out that vitamin A and beta-carotene may be lower in children with asthma, and with mango being a rich source of these both, it is said that mangoes could potentially act as an asthma natural remedy [24][25]. However, it is unclear as to what role these essential nutrients may play in preventing the development of asthma.
Is Eating Too Much Mangoes Bad For Your Health?
Eating too many of anything, especially fruits with a high sugar content can be harmful especially for those suffering from diabetes or weight problems [26]. Health experts suggest that mangoes are high in sugar and must be eaten in moderation.
- Diabetic and obese individuals should limit or control their consumption of mangoes to avoid the risk of health complications [27].
- People with nut allergies should avoid mangoes as they are of the same family as pistachios or cashews [28].
- Some people with latex allergies have also had a cross-reaction to mangoes [29].
So, is it okay to eat mango every day?
Mango is one of the sweetest fruits and low in fibre than other fruits, therefore, it is healthy to not exceed two servings a day. An adult can eat 1 ½ to 2 cups of fruit per day [30].
Healthy Mango Recipes
1. Mango Rice
Ingredients
- 1 cup of cooked rice
- ½ cup of mango (ripe or unripe, grated)
- ½ sp of mustard
- ½ tsp of urad dal
- ½ tsp of channa dal
- 1 tsp of groundnut
- 2 green chilli
- 1 curry leaves
- ¼ tsp of sprig turmeric powder
- 3 tsp of sesame oil
- Salt to taste
Directions
- Pour the oil and add mustard into a pan.
- As the mustard crackles add urad dal, channa dal and green chilli.
- Add curry leaves, asafoetida turmeric powder.
- Add this mix and the grated mango into the cooked rice.
- Mix well and serve.
2. Zesty Mango Salad
Ingredients
- 3 mangoes (ripe, peeled and thinly sliced)
- 1 red bell pepper (thinly sliced)
- ¼ red onion (thinly sliced)
- ¼ cup fresh basil (thinly sliced)
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro (roughly chopped)
For dressing
- Zest from 1 lime
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 2 tsp white sugar
- 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- Pepper
Directions
- Combine all the ingredients for the in a large bowl.
- Toss well and refrigerate it for 5 minutes.
- Mix the salad dressing ingredients well.
- Add it to the salad and toss again.
On A Final Note…
The impressive nutritional component in mangoes makes them the king of fruits, undoubtedly. The nutritional benefits of the tropical fruit include lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels, improved heart, increased immune function, decreased signs of ageing, better digestive health and more.
Now, go pick some fresh mangoes and enjoy the sweet flavour while protecting your health the easy way.