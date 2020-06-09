It’s Mango Season! Read About The Amazing Health Benefits Of Mango Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Easily one of the most delicious and nutrient-dense fruits, mangoes are one of the most liked, no, loved fruits. Also known as the king of fruits, mangoes are not just popular for their taste and vibrant colours, but also for the abundance of health benefits it possesses.

Mangoes are rich in protein, fibres, vitamin C, vitamin A, folic acid, vitamin B-6, vitamin K and potassium. These fruits help in reducing the risk of lifestyle-related health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease. It also promotes a healthy complexion and hair, increased energy and helps in maintaining a healthy weight [1].

The mango season is about to bid us goodbye for this year and before that is over, let us take a look at how mangoes benefit your health. Read on to know the Health Benefits of Mango