    Mango May Help Protect You From Ultraviolet (UV) Radiation

    By

    Easily one of the most delicious and nutrient-dense fruits, mangoes are one of the most liked, no, loved fruits. Also known as the king of fruits, mangoes are not just popular for their taste and vibrant colours, but also for the abundance of health benefits it possesses.

    Mangoes are rich in protein, fibres, vitamin C, vitamin A, folic acid, vitamin B-6, vitamin K and potassium. These fruits help in reducing the risk of lifestyle-related health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease. It also promotes a healthy complexion and hair, increased energy and helps in maintaining a healthy weight [1] .

    Before we get into the sun-protection role of mangoes, here is a list of few fruits and vegetables that can help protect you from sun damage.

    Apart from these benefits, a study has found that these magnificent fruits can help protect your skin from ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

    Mangoes As A Protection Against Sun Damage

    The term sun damage defines the damage caused to your skin by the ultraviolet (UV) light. The UV light creates radiation, called UV radiation which is a form of electromagnetic radiation. The emission of UV radiation is extremely damaging to your skin, causing wrinkles, dark spots and other issues [2] .

    The study pointed out that, with sun damage being a consequence of chronic sun exposure and ultraviolet radiation, the naturally occurring antioxidants in mangoes can help reduce the impact the UR rays will have on the skin. The study was carried out with the single aim of evaluating the protective role of mango extract against UVB-induced skin ageing in hairless mice. The study used ripe mangoes.

    Mangoes are packed with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties and the study links the antioxidant property to that of protection from sun damage. Likewise, the vitamin C content in the fruit subsequently helps in reducing the damage caused to your skin by the sun's harmful UV rays by protecting it against free radicals [3] .

    Not Only Mango Flesh But Also Mango Peel

    Another study pointed out a link between mango peel and UV rays. Mango peel is packed with antioxidants such as mangiferin, norathyriol, resveratrol, and quercetin - which play a major role in combating skin damage caused by UV rays and prevent signs of early ageing[4] .

    However, the presence of urushiol, an oily mixture of organic compounds with allergenic properties can be allergic to some people. So, in people without allergic tendencies, mango peel can be extremely useful in protecting your skin from UV damage.

    Well, all of us are aware of the ways to consume mangoes; but it can be a bit confusing or new to add mango peels into your diet. Here are some ways through which you can incorporate mango peels into your foods [5] [6] .

    • Make smoothies
    • Make mango chips by chopping the mango skin up and baking it in the oven or frying them
    • Mango peel can be grated and added to salads, smoothies, and many other dishes
    • Mango skin can be pickled

    On A Final Note...

    Although mangoes will not work as a sunscreen, it can help protect your skin from the ultraviolet damage. Consume it regularly, in controlled quantities to get the benefit from the fruit [7] . The study is yet to go on human trials, however, the lab study shows an exceedingly positive result. Now, go pick some fresh mangoes and enjoy the sweet flavour while protecting your skin.

