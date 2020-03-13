World Sleep Day 2020: Dos And Don'ts Of Napping For Healthy Adults Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

World Sleep Day is observed on 13th March every year. It is a global event organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society that aims at focusing on the importance of sleep and the reduction of sleep-related problems through better preventive methods and management of sleep disorders. Today on World Sleep Day, we will be discussing the dos and don'ts of napping.

Many people often crave for a nap for at least 30 minutes or an hour to relax or to improve their mood. But sometimes the need for an afternoon nap could be a sign of sleep-related health problems such as sleep deprivation, sleep apnea and insomnia.

Health Benefits Of Napping

Napping has several health benefits, which includes the following:

Keeps your body relaxed

Reduces fatigue

Lowers heart disease risk [1]

Increases alertness

Improves mood

Promotes better performance including quicker reaction time and improved memory.

Types Of Napping Planned napping - This type of nap involves taking a nap before you actually feel sleepy. Emergency napping - People take this type of nap when they suddenly feel tired or drowsy and cannot continue with their activity. Habitual napping - When people take a nap at the same time every day. For example - Babies or young children who fall asleep at the same time in the afternoon or a healthy adult might take a short nap after lunch every day. Napping is not for everyone, there are some people who can't sleep in the afternoon or have trouble sleeping in places where they are not comfortable. Here we listed some do's and don'ts for napping. Dos Take a nap for 20 to 30 minutes because the longer you nap, there are chances that you might feel groggy in the later part of the day.

Take naps in the early afternoon

Nap in a quiet, dark environment where there are no distractions. Don'ts Avoid napping in a place where you feel uncomfortable.

Limit your exposure to external noises and don't keep the light on while sleeping.

Avoid napping after 3 p.m as it can interfere with your night-time sleep. When Should You Nap If you experience too much drowsiness and fatigue take a nap. You should take a nap if you have been working a night shift. If you have a fixed time schedule take a nap Common FAQs Is napping healthy for adults? Napping for at least 20 to 30 minutes can improve brain function, relaxes your mind and helps you concentrate better in work. Is it normal to need a nap every day? People who don't get seven to eight hours of sleep daily feel the need to take a daily afternoon nap. How late is too late nap? Sleep between 2 p.m to 3 p.m as sleeping after 3 p.m could affect your night-time sleep and also will decrease your energy levels.