Benefits & Uses Of Mustard Oil In Winter: Check Several Health Benefits And Ways To Use It

Mustard oil is common in Indian cuisine, which is produced from seeds of the mustard plant. A popular massage oil, skin serum, and hair treatment, it is known for its strong flavour, pungent aroma, and high smoke point.

As a multipurpose oil, mustard oil is rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and omega-6 fatty acids, as well as three essential nutrients such as mono-unsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, vitamin E, minerals, and iron [1].

Using mustard oil in winter can be beneficial due to its number of benefits, which can help alleviate most cold-related illnesses and allergies [2]. Today, we will look at the benefits of mustard oil in winter, and the different ways you can use Mustard Oil in Winter.

Mustard Oil In Winter: Benefits And Uses

1. Cold, cough and congestion

Cold, dry weather, and dry air all contribute to the development of colds and coughs during the winter months. Mustard oil is an effective remedy for clearing congestion from the lungs. You can safely use mustard oil in winter to get rid of the pesky winter-related ailments [3].

How to use: To relieve nasal congestion, add a few drops of mustard oil to boiling water and inhale the steam. You can also rub a mixture of 1 teaspoon warm mustard oil and 2-3 cloves of crushed garlic on your feet before going to bed to ease nasal congestion.

2. Heart health

Although cold weather is one of the most common health risks during the winter, people often view it as a dangerous phenomenon, such as hypothermia or frostbite. In spite of this, the decline in temperature can negatively impact your health, specifically your heart, in unexpected ways. A diet that includes mono-unsaturated fatty acids is consistently linked to a reduction in cardiovascular disease risk. Mustard oil is rich in mono unsaturated fatty acids. Using mustard oil in winter can benefit your heart health [4][5].

3. Joint pain

Human bodies conserve more heat during cold weather, and the circulation of blood to the heart and lungs increases significantly. As a result, the arms, shoulders, knees, and blood vessels can contract and result in pain [6].

A regular massage with mustard oil helps in relieving aching joints and muscles due to its strong anti-inflammatory and stimulant properties. In addition to providing relief and comfort in arthritis, mustard oil has been shown to improve blood circulation which can help ease the pain.

4. Itchy skin

Winter itch is caused by the combination of low humidity and cold temperatures. The skin appears dry, cracked, and dull. Natural moisturisers, such as mustard oil, are beneficial to the skin. Due to mustard oil's thick consistency, high levels of vitamin E, and anti-inflammatory properties, it aids in healing and smoothening, as well as boosting the skin's appearance. So, don't think twice before using mustard seeds in winter for skin troubles [7].

5. Cracked heels

Another annoying issue during the winter is cracked heels. You can eliminate this problem by using a combination of candle wax and mustard oil.

How to use: Simply heat candle wax with equal quantities of mustard oil until the mixture becomes thick. After applying this mixture to cracked heels, let it cool and sleep in cotton socks to heal them.

6. Hair loss

With the cold winds in the winter, hair loss and split ends are common occurrences. Dry air and other factors such as hats, dryers and other heat treatments tend to lead to dry, frizzy and rough hair. By improving blood circulation on the scalp, mustard oil stimulates hair growth during the winter months [8].

In addition to being packed with vitamins and minerals, it contains a high amount of beta-carotene, which when converted into vitamin A in the body promotes hair growth. As a result of mustard oil's thick consistency, it retains moisture in the hair and provides it with the necessary nutrients.

On A Final Note...

In spite of the fact that mustard oil is healthy, excessive consumption can result in symptoms similar to a cold, in which the mucous membrane becomes inflamed. It is recommended that pregnant women refrain from consuming high quantities of mustard oil because it is extremely hot and contains several chemical compounds that are harmful to them and to their unborn child.