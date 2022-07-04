Just In
MCD, Jamia Hold Event To Raise Awareness About Controlling Dengue, Other Vector-Borne Diseases
With over 130 dengue cases been reported in the Delhi so far this year, civic authorities on Friday organised an event in collaboration with Jamia Millia Islamia here to raise awareness on control of vector-borne diseases.
Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had earlier said dengue cases were being recorded earlier this year due to congenial weather for mosquito breeding.
The programme was held to create awareness on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, MCD officials said.
"Officials of the public health department of MCD gave a presentation on preventive measures to control dengue, malaria and chikungunya, mainly focusing on ways to achieve a reduction of breeding sources. They emphasised measures to reduce common breeding sites, "a senior official said.
MCD officials also emphasised the need to "working together" to combat the menace of vector-borne diseases and asked university officials to focus on how different departments can coordinate with each other towards curbing these diseases.
They also emphasised the need for cooperation from the community and institutions in fighting dengue.
The count of dengue cases reported in the national capital this year stands at 134 till June 25. No deaths due to the disease have been reported so far, according to the report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday.
Delhi recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May, it said, adding 23 cases were reported this month till June 25.
The count of dengue cases reported in Delhi between January 1 and June 25 last year was 34. The corresponding figures were 20 in 2020, 22 in 2019, 30 in 2018 and 55 in 2017, the report said.
Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.
