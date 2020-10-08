Low Iodine Diet: Foods To Eat And Avoid And A Sample Meal Plan Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Radioactive iodine treatment is a type of treatment that uses radioactive iodine called iodine 131 (I-131) to treat papillary or follicular thyroid cancer. The radioactive iodine treatment may be given to treat thyroid cancer that has spread, to treat recurrent thyroid cancer after it was treated or after surgery to kill any cancer cells that may have been left behind.

Before the radioactive iodine treatment, patients with thyroid cancer need to go on a low-iodine diet (LID) at least two weeks prior to the treatment to make the thyroid cells more receptive to the radioactive iodine, thus increasing its effectiveness. The low- iodine diet needs to be maintained until the radioactive iodine treatment is over [1].

In this article, we'll explain what a low-iodine diet is, the foods to eat and avoid and a sample meal plan.

What Is A Low Iodine Diet?

Iodine is a mineral naturally found in some foods like eggs, dairy products like milk, yogurt and cheese, fish and other seafood. Iodine is also added to salt, which is known as iodised salt.

Iodine is required by the thyroid gland to make thyroid hormones which are needed to control the body's metabolism and several other important functions of the body [2].

However, in the case of patients who have an upcoming radioactive iodine treatment, a temporary low-iodine diet may be prescribed. As a part of the diet, patients need to restrict their daily intake of iodine [3].

According to a 2010 study, currently the American Thyroid Association recommends iodine intake of less than 50 mcg of iodine per day for one to two weeks before the treatment [4]. However, the recommendations may differ according to your doctor's opinion.

Since the thyroid cells require iodine, people with thyroid cancer following a low-iodine diet will be deprived of iodine, which means that the thyroid cells will be low in iodine. After being deprived of iodine, all the thyroid cells will be more likely to absorb the radioactive iodine used during the treatment. The thyroid cancer cells will pick up the iodine wherever they are in your body and the radiation in the iodine destroys the cancer cells. This is the main purpose of a low-iodine diet [5] [6].

Foods To Eat On A Low Iodine Diet These foods are very low in iodine which can be eaten on a low iodine diet. Fresh fruits and vegetables

Egg whites

Fresh home-made bread made with non-iodised salt and oil (except soybean oil)

Non-iodised sea salt

Grains, pasta and cereal products without high iodine ingredients

Fruit juices, lemonade, beer and wine

Unsalted nuts

Olive oil, vegetable oil and nut oil

Tea and coffee without milk or cream

Popcorn cooked in vegetable oil with non-iodised salt

Fresh or dried herbs and spices

Sugar, jam, jelly and honey

Chocolate that contains 70 per cent cocoa or more

Crisps Foods To Avoid On A Low Iodine Diet These foods should be avoided as they are high in iodine. Iodised salt

Fish, seafood, seaweed and kelp

Milk chocolate and white chocolate

Raw green vegetables such as spinach and broccoli

Fast foods

Cakes and biscuits made with eggs or butter

Dairy products like milk, ice-cream, cheese, yogurt and butter

Foods that contain additives like agar agar, alginate, nori and carrageen.

Commercially prepared bakery products

Egg yolks or whole eggs

Blackstrap molasses

Soy products

Salted nut butters

Vitamins or herbal supplements

Red Dye No.3 that is used as an artificial colour in beverages According to the Cancer Research UK, you can eat a small amount of these foods as they contain moderate amounts of iodine. 5 to 7 teaspoon (25 ml) of milk per day

A teaspoon of butter per day

25 g of cheese per week

1 serving of dairy products per week

1 egg each week Additional Guidelines To Follow On A Low Iodine Diet Avoid eating out at restaurants as the foods that are served may contain iodised salt.

Consult your doctor before you discontinue any medications containing iodine or any red-coloured medication.

Avoid all kinds of herbal supplements. Sample Meal Plan For Low Iodine Diet According to the American Thyroid Association, here are some of the food options you can try as part of the low iodine diet. Breakfast Any fruit or fruit juices

Egg whites

Oatmeal with honey, cinnamon, fruits and walnuts

1 slice home-made bread toast

Black tea or coffee Lunch Vegetarian or chicken with rice soup

White or brown rice with vegetables

Fruit or vegetable salad with oil as a dressing

Fresh fruits Snacks Fresh fruits or fruit juice

Dried fruits like raisins

Unsalted nuts

Unsalted nut butter

Home-made bread and muffins

Unsalted crackers Dinner Small amounts of roast beef, lamb or turkey

Fresh vegetables

Fruit or vegetable salad with oil as a dressing

Black coffee or tea To Conclude... A low-iodine diet is often recommended to patients with thyroid cancer to improve the effectiveness of their upcoming radioactive iodine treatment. This is a temporary diet plan that needs to be followed for one to two weeks before the treatment. As part of the diet, patients need to restrict their daily intake of iodine.