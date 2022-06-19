Just In
- 3 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope, 19 June To 25 June 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 19 June 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 14 hrs ago International Men's Health Week: Common Health Risks For Men Over 50
- 17 hrs ago Men’s Mental Health Month: What Is Borderline Personality Disorder?
Don't Miss
- Sports Ranji Trophy Winners List Season-Wise | Ranji Trophy All Time Winners and Runners Up List From 1934 To 2022
- Technology Samsung Introduces 24 Months No Cost EMI Offer For Select Models
- News Amid protests, IAF releases detailed brief on Agnipath scheme
- Finance Stocks To Buy: 2 Nifty Stocks At 52-Weeks Lows, Opportunity Or A Trap?
- Automobiles Ather Energy Opens Showroom In Thane
- Movies Amber Heard Post Trial Wants To Be A Full Time Mom, Says She Still Loves Johnny Depp
- Education Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Revaluation, Retotalling And Scanned Copy Application Activated, Check Details
- Travel Best Yoga Destinations In India To Visit On International Yoga Day 2022
Long Covid-19 Risk Less With Omicron Than Delta Variant, UK Study Finds
New research in the UK has found the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is less likely to cause long COVID risk than the Delta variant.
Analysis by researchers from King's College London of data from the ZOE COVID Symptom study app published on Thursday in a letter to The Lancet' journal found the odds of experiencing long COVID were between 20-50 per cent less during the Omicron period versus the Delta period, depending on age and time since vaccination.
Long COVID is defined by the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines as having new or ongoing COVID symptoms four weeks or more after the start of disease.
The Omicron variant appears substantially less likely to cause long COVID than previous variants, but still one in 23 people who catch COVID-19 go on to have symptoms for more than four weeks, said lead author of the study, Dr Claire Steves from King's College London.
Given the numbers of people affected it's important that we continue to support them at work, at home and within the NHS [National Health Service], she said.
Long COVID symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of concentration and joint pain and these are said to adversely affect day-to-day activities, and in some cases can be severely limiting.
Patient surveys suggest a range of other symptoms may also be present, including gut problems, insomnia and vision deterioration.
This week's research is based on the first peer-reviewed study to report on long COVID risk and the Omicron variant.
King's College London studied 56,003 British adults infected between December 2021 and March this year, when Omicron was dominant, comparing them with 41,361 cases when Delta was prevalent.
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) has found that five per cent of people reported at least one long COVID symptom 12 to 16 weeks after a coronavirus infection.
Image Illustration By Freepik
- wellnessCovid-19 Infection May Induce Severe Bone Loss, Animal Study Suggests
- wellnessEven Vaccinated People Can Develop Long Covid, Study Finds
- wellnessPost-COVID Fatigue Is More Than Just Tiredness; Could It Be Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Or Long COVID?
- disorders cureLung Abnormalities Found In Long COVID Patients With Breathlessness: Study
- healthOmicron Natural Vaccine? Experts Call Notion Dangerous, Say Doesn’t Take Long Covid Into Account
- healthLong Covid May Not Be As Fatal As Acute COVID-19 But Can Worsen Existing Ailments, Say Experts
- healthOrthopedist Explains Symptoms And Gives Advice On Long COVID-19
- disorders cureCOVID-19: What Is Long COVID? Most Common Post-COVID Symptoms And How To Manage It
- wellnessCOVID-19: India Records 13,216 Fresh Cases
- wellnessNTAGI To Review Covaxin Corbevax Data For 6-12 Years Thursday, Discuss Reducing Booster Dose Gap
- wellnessAuthorities Step Up Measures To Deal With Spike In Covid-19 Cases In Delhi
- wellnessActive Covid-19 Cases Increase To 44,513