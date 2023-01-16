Kerala Government Bans Raw Eggs Mayonnaise; Is Mayonnaise Unhealthy? What Are The Alternatives? Wellness oi-Amritha K

Kerala's food safety department has issued an order prohibiting the preparation of mayonnaise using raw eggs. The decision was made in response to several reported cases of food poisoning in the state.

Health Minister Veena George issued the order on Friday, 13 January, under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, prohibiting the production, storage, and sale of raw egg mayonnaise [1].

In a statement issued by the Minister, raw egg mayonnaise has been found to be extremely dangerous if not used within a timely manner. During a meeting with representatives of hotel, restaurant, bakery, street vendors, and catering companies, it was unanimously supported to ban raw egg mayonnaise. Instead of mayonnaise, vegetable or pasteurised mayonnaise could be used.

Mayonnaise: How Healthy Is It?

Mayonnaise is a high-fat food that is often thought to be unhealthy. Since mayonnaise is mostly fat, it is calorie-dense, and calories and fat can quickly accumulate if you do not pay attention to portion sizes [2].

Traditionally, mayonnaise is composed of oil, egg yolks, an acidic liquid (such as lemon juice or vinegar), and mustard. When blended together, these ingredients form a thick, creamy, stable emulsion.

According to the USDA, mayonnaise has approximately 94 calories per tablespoon (14 to 15 grams); however, reduced-fat and no-egg mayonnaise products have about half as many calories: around 48 to 54 per tablespoon [3].

As a matter of fact, this is an issue that has been studied a great deal because mayonnaise has a bad reputation in general. Mayonnaise has a general nutrition profile that includes 10.3 grams of fat, of which about 1.6 grams come from saturated fat [4][5].

While this is not a large amount of saturated fat in general, it is a significant amount for such a small serving size. In comparison, reduced-fat mayo has 6 grams of fat and 0.8 grams of saturated fat.

A tablespoon of mayonnaise contains 19 per cent of the daily value (DV) of vitamin K. However, that alone does not make mayonnaise a healthy food.

Mayonnaise: Why Is It Unhealthy?

Generally, mayonnaise is made from raw eggs, which can pose a risk of salmonella poisoning due to their raw state.

In spite of the fact that mayonnaise contains vinegar or lemon juice, acids that may help keep some bacteria at bay, some studies have demonstrated that homemade mayonnaise may still contain salmonella bacteria despite the presence of different acidic compounds. [6].

Commercial mayonnaise, on the other hand, typically poses no health risk since it is made with pasteurized eggs and is produced in a manner that ensures its safety [7].

What Are The Side Effects Of Regularly Consuming Mayonnaise?

In spite of the fact that some brands of mayonnaise are healthier than others, excessive consumption of any of these store-bought options is not recommended. Here are some of the side effects of mayonnaise:

An increase in blood sugar levels [8]

It may increase your blood pressure

Increases weight rapidly [9]

Increasing the risk of heart disease

Food poisoning [10]

How To Safely Consume Mayonnaise?

Follow food safety guidelines regardless of which type of mayonnaise you use. For example, dishes containing mayonnaise should not be left out of the refrigerator for more than two hours. Opened jars of commercial mayonnaise should be stored in the refrigerator after opening and discarded after two months of use.

Use fresh lemon juice when making mayonnaise rather than vinegar. You can even make mayonnaise just with lemon juice, eliminating vinegar altogether. Fresh lemon juice enhances the nutritional value of mayonnaise by providing vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Alternatives For Mayonnaise

You may wonder whether you can substitute other sauces or dips for mayonnaise if you wish to reduce your calorie intake or eliminate eggs from your diet. Here are some comparatively healthy alternatives to mayonnaise:

Greek yoghurt

Cream cheese

Sour cream

Mustard

Avocado

Tzatziki

Tahini

Vegan mayo

On A Final Note...

So, is mayonnaise unhealthy? Yes. When we examine each of the ingredients found in mayonnaise individually, they can be considered 'healthy' foods. However, when combined, mayonnaise is not the best choice for daily consumption.