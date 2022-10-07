Karva Chauth 2022: Healthy Foods To Eat After Karva Chauth Fast And What To Avoid Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Karva Chauth is primarily celebrated by Hindu women in north India. Married women fast from sunrise until the sighting of the moon to protect and prolong the life of their husbands. The fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik is the time for this festival to be observed. Karva Chauth will be celebrated on 13 and 14 October 2022.

Women will begin fasting at dawn, not eat during the day, and look through a sieve at their husbands and the moon after completing the fast. In particular, if you are fasting for the first time, you will require extra energy and effort.

It is important to consume healthy and nutritious foods to replace the lost energy during the fast. After a long Karva Chauth fast, it is crucial to consume healthy foods to keep you active and energetic. Therefore, you should consume healthy and nutritious foods after breaking your fast to stay healthy during this Karva Chauth festival.

Here is a list of healthy foods to eat after Karva Chauth fast.

Healthy Foods To Eat After Karva Chauth Fast

1. Water

Your top priority should be to hydrate your body post-fasting but don't guzzle it down. Instead, take small sips of water rather than gulping it down. Dehydration may make you tired and lazy, so it is important to hydrate yourself after fasting [1].

2. Almonds

Almonds are great for opening your fast. They're packed with vitamins, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc and more. You can choose to have almonds plain, roasted, or even flavoured. Almonds can help you feel satiated for a long time and can help you compensate for all the energy you lose during the day [2]. You can also eat other dry fruits such as figs, cashews etc.

3. Coconut water

You may want to drink your favourite chai or coffee, which will only cause acidity and nausea. You should rather drink coconut water instead. It contains natural sugars, which will instantly fill you with energy. Additionally, since you have not been drinking water for most of the day, you will be adequately hydrated by its electrolytes [3].

4. Pomegranate

Pomegranates have natural sugar and will provide you with energy and offer a host of health benefits. In addition to being packed with antioxidants, this fruit has been shown to enhance digestion. It is light on the stomach after a fast, which is essential. If you like, you can also drink a glass of juice [4].

5. Yoghurt

Yoghurt can be eaten by itself or paired with your favourite fruit. A bowl of yoghurt will provide all the good bacteria you need for your gut, although you haven't eaten for hours. It is also good for the gut [5].

6. Leafy green vegetables

Sauteed leafy vegetables are also high in vitamins and minerals and are packed with fibre. After fasting, you can consume spinach, broccoli, lettuce, or even cabbage. Use them in salads, soups, or stews [6].

Foods To Avoid After Karva Chauth Fast

Avoid fried food and processed foods after observing a fast. This will help to avoid acidity, and a light, healthy meal should be chosen instead.

Avoid consuming processed sugar after Karwa Chauth fast. Consuming high-calorie sweets could be unhealthy. Instead, opt for an alternative such as jaggery or dark chocolate.

Don't add extra spices to your food as it may cause indigestion if consumed after the fast. Instead, try making a homemade, light and healthy meal and adding fewer masalas and spices at dinner.

On A Final Note...

Even though breaking a fast does not require as much planning as breaking an extended fast, a few general recommendations remain. First, when breaking a fast, eat whole foods and choose a mixture of macronutrients-you do not want to consume many carbohydrates on an empty stomach.

You should avoid carb-loaded meals and sugary drinks as they will cause a blood sugar roller coaster, raising your insulin levels and making you feel even more hungry.

Although you may feel quite hungry when breaking your fast, avoid eating a large meal as this may overload your digestive system and lead to symptoms such as bloating.