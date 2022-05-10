Indian Railways Introduces ‘Baby Berth’ On The Occasion Of Mother’s Day Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Northern Railways, in collaboration with the Lucknow and Delhi divisions, has introduced a foldable 'baby berth' to make travelling with children easier for mothers.

The service began as a pilot project in AC three-tier (194129/C) B4 coach, on berths 12 and 60 of the superfast express Lucknow Mail 12230.

About 'Baby Berth'

Atul Singh, the divisional mechanical engineer of the Lucknow division, told to press that the 'baby birth' is connected with the primary lower berth, but is foldable since it has hinges. It can be secured with a stopper when not in use. This 'baby berth' could be quite simple to set up.

"The kid berth measures 770 mm in length, 255 mm in breadth, and 76.2 mm in height. It has straps to keep the child safe", said Singh

Suresh Kumar Sapra, the divisional railway supervisor of the Lucknow division, said that the concept was introduced in the recent review meeting with the railway board to establish a function to assist moms when they journey with their infants.

"Our engineers devised a fantastic feature; if it proves to be beneficial to passengers (mothers), Indian railways would implement 'baby berth' in all trains", said Sapra to the press.

How To Book?

At the moment, there isn't a setup to book a 'baby berth' for women travelling with their infants, however, they can approach the on-board train ticket inspector to change the seat with a customer who has been assigned the lower berth with a baby berth.

The team may soon approach the CRIS to request a separate class for women with babies.