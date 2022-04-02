Just In
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 02 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 19 hrs ago Masks Not Mandatory Anymore As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease In India In These States
- 22 hrs ago What Is Slugging: The New Korean Beauty Trend Taking Over Social Media; Is It Good For Oily Skin?
- 22 hrs ago Prevention Of Blindness Week: What Is Presbyopia, A Common Age-Related Eye Condition? Causes & Treatments
Don't Miss
- News Watch: A fish on a platter about to eaten opens its mouth and grabs chopstick
- Sports Qatar 2022: Battlelines drawn as stage set for the first FIFA World Cup in Middle East
- Movies Karan Johar Heaps Praise On The Kashmir Files; 'It Is No Longer A Film, It's A Movement'
- Finance Fuel Rates Today: Check Petrol & Diesel Price of Your City On 2nd April 2022
- Automobiles Tata Motors Sales Report For March 2022: Strong Performance Continues
- Education GAT-B BET 2022 Application Extended, Register Online Before April 3 On dbt.nta.ac.in. Check Details Here
- Technology Share Your Favourite YouTube Videos Directly On Snapchat; Step-By-Step Guide
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Delhi In April
India Sailed Through Omicron Wave Because Of Vaccination, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
India effectively handled the Omicron wave, which caused numerous deaths in other countries, because of better Covid management and a massive vaccination drive, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.
Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the ICMR has from time to time guided the country and helped in vaccine-related research leading to India having its own indigenous vaccine.
"It was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance that India saw best Covid management and largest vaccination drive. While Omicron caused numerous deaths in other countries, India sailed through the Omicron wave because of vaccination," Mandaviya said during Question Hour.
India, which battled the deadly second wave blamed on the Delta variant in April-May last year, faced the Omicron challenge in December 2021-January 2022. However, the impact of Omicron in India was apparently less severe compared to the Delta variant.
The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 184.31 crores.
India's indigenous Covid vaccine Covaxin is being manufactured by Bharat Biotech.
- wellnessMasks Not Mandatory Anymore As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease In India In These States
- wellnessWon't Risk Lifting Mask Mandate Amid Covid-19 Surge In Other Countries: Maharashtra Health Minister
- disorders cureHybrid COVID Variant Reported In India: Know The Symptoms Here
- wellnessFour Vaccines Approved For Those Below 18 Years: Govt Told Rajya Sabha
- wellnessGovt Mulls Covid Booster Shots For All Above 18 Years
- kidsCovid-19: HC Asks Centre To File Status Report On Vaccination For Kids Below 12 Years
- wellnessExperts Say Future Covid Waves Unlikely To Have Serious Impact In India; Some Call For Easing Mask Mandate
- wellnessCovishield Dose Gap Reduced To 8-16 Weeks From 12-16
- wellnessCOVID Surge In Southeast Asia: Centre Asks States To Restart Monitoring Influenza-Like Illness And SARI Cases
- disorders cureNew COVID-19 Variant Recorded In Israel: What Are The Symptoms Of This New Variant?
- wellnessIndia Fared Better Than Others In Managing Omicron-Driven Covid Surge, Claims Health Ministry
- wellnessExpert Article: COVID, Flu And Flurona - What To Expect In Australia As Winter Approaches