How To Self-Register For COVID-19 Vaccine On CoWin, And List Of Vaccination Centres In India

On 1 March, India began with the second phase of vaccination against COVID-19. The first drive was completed for healthcare and frontline workers, and now, the second phase includes people over 60 years of age and people over 45 with existing medical conditions or comorbidities.

The pre-existing medical conditions may include diabetes, heart disease, end-stage kidney disease, a respiratory condition, valvular heart disease or any immune disease.

According to the reports, around 4.27 lakhs doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people till 7 PM on Monday. People can do registration and get the slot for vaccination timing and place through the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) and the AarogyaSetu app.

How To Self-Register For COVID-19 Vaccine

1. Check the eligibility first - people who are over 60 years and those over 45 years with certain pre-existing medical conditions are eligible for the registration.

2. On the CoWin portal www.cowin.gov.in, verify your mobile number with the OTP received.

3. On the AarogyaSetu app, go to the CoWin option, then the vaccination tab and click proceed.

4. While registering, an option will come to fill a form with an option of Yes/No confirming their comorbidities. Fill the form along with other required details.

5. You will get a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

6. You can add beneficiaries on the 'Account Details' page.

7. Book the appointment as per your pin code and choose the available slots.

8. You can reschedule the date if required.

9. A one-page certificate will be provided upon registration. The hard-copy of the form must be signed by a medical expert or say, a general physician. The signed copy should be then uploaded to the CoWin or carried to the vaccination centre along with any photo identity such as the Aadhaar card or voter id.

10. People who cannot self-register can walk to the vaccination centre and then get registered on-site.

List Of Vaccination Centres In Major Cities In India

The Central government announced that around 10,000 private hospitals, more than 600 govt hospitals and other private hospitals under the State Government Health Insurance Schemes are set to participate as COVID-19 vaccination centres.

Vaccination Centres In Maharashtra

Apex Hospitals

Apex Multispeciality Hospitals

Ashtvinayak Hospital & Super Speciality Hospital

Lotus Hospital and Research Center and Maternity Home

G.T. Padole Hospital

PDVVP Foundations Dr Vikhe Patil Memorial Hospital And Medical College

Sant Tukaram Hospital and Medical Research Centre

Balaji Nursing Home

Tulip Hospital-A Unit of SND Healthcare

Shree Naminath Jain Foundation

Vaccination Centres In Bangalore

Fortis Hospitals Limited Cunningham Road Limited.

Imperial Hospital and Research Centre (Apollo)

KIMS Hospital & Research Centre

Mallya Hospital

Narayana Hrudayalaya

Sagar Hospitals Banashankari - DSI Sagar Hospitals Jayanagar

Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre

Vydehi Institute of Medical Science & Research Centre

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.

PD Hinduja Sindhi Hospital Fortis Hospitals Limited

Vaccination Centres In Delhi

Rathi Hospital

SMS Hospital

Asian Institute of Medical Sciences

Santosh Multi-Speciality Hospital Metro Hospitals & Heart Institute

Mayom Hospital

Yashroop Hospital (A Unit of Yasoda Medicare Pvt. Ltd.)

Ayushman Hospital & Health Services

Shri Ram Singh Hospital & Heart Institute

Vaccination Centres In Hyderabad

Apollo Health And Lifestyle Ltd Diagn

Pushpagiri Eye Institute

Medivision Eye And Healthcare Centre

Aravind Eye Hospital Private Limited

Hyderabad Eye Institute

Virinchi Hospitals

Nephroplus Banjara Hills Centre

Medicover Hospitals

Vaccination Centres In Kerala

Dr Jacob's Eye Care Hospital, Stadium Link Road, Kaloor

Silverline Hospital, Kadavanthara

India Hospitals, Thiruvananthapuram

Dr Gopinath's Diagnostic Services

Attukal Devi Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

Puthalath Eye Hospital

Vaccination Centres In Chennai

CSI Kalyani General Hospital

CSI Rainy Multispeciality Hospital

Noble Hospital

Sugam Hospital

Parvathy Ortho Hospital Pvt. Ltd