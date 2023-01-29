How To Get Vitamin D Without Risking Excessive Sun Exposure Wellness oi-Dr Medha Gupta

Despite global warming, ozone depletion, and the scorching sun, the world seems to be experiencing an epidemic of a deficiency of the "sunshine vitamin," vitamin D. Your skin produces vitamin D from cholesterol when exposed to sunlight. The energy for vitamin D synthesis is produced when UVB rays from the sun strike cholesterol in skin cells.

Vitamin D's physiological Significance:

1. Important fo calcium metabolism and bone health

2. Maintains hair and skin health and integrity

3. Assists the production of several factors in the immune system and blood clotting cycle

4. Reduces chances of heart diseases

5. Maintains memory, mental health and mood

Everyone dreads going outside in the sunshine. It's pinching hot and also leaves us red and itchy. Let's, therefore, comprehend the current theories for obtaining more vitamin D without needless sun exposure:

1. Select the ideal time of day for sun exposure



Contrary to earlier beliefs, noon is the best time of day for sun exposure because it offers the best vitamin D supplement from the sun with the lowest risk of developing melanoma (skin cancer).

The reasons for this are:

(1) For vitamin D generation, UVB (ultraviolet B) 280-320 nm is required, which is present around this time of the day..

(2) Studies show that afternoon, high UVA fluence rates are than UVB.

2. Evaluate your skin tone

People with skin type V ( darker tones) have melanin pigment, which shields the underlying skin from UV radiation damage. Reducing the UV light also reduces vitamin D synthesis due to the same UV rays. Without increasing exposure time, increasing the amount of skin exposed above 35% may increase vitamin D levels.

3. Time your sun exposure

Give your arms, legs, abdomen, and back about 10 to 15 minutes of uncovered sun exposure. Adults can produce 1000 IU of vitamin D in 10-15 minutes of sun exposure in the summer and spring when 22% of their skin is exposed.

4. Sunscreen is a must

Sunscreen protects against sunburn by filtering out UVB rays. That implies that wearing sunscreen theoretically reduces vitamin D levels. However, in practice, very few people apply enough sunscreen to completely block all UVB light, or they apply it inconsistently, so the effects of sunscreen on vitamin D may not be as significant.

5. Add vitamin D-rich food and supplements to your food

Oily fish - such as salmon, sardines, herring, mackerel, cod liver oil, swordfish, and tuna, as well as red meats like beef, liver, and egg yolks, and fortified foods like cereals, cheese, butter, spreads, dairy and plant milk, etc., are all rich in vitamin D. Apart from food, supplements are also available under a physician's prescription to replenish vitamin D.

Conclusion:

Ages 1 to 70 are given 600 IU of vitamin D per day, and those over 70 are given 800 IU. Vitamin D is a crucial micronutrient that is also known to have anti-cancer properties. So be wise and use the sunshine better!

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 15:00 [IST]