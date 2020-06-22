How To Get Rid Of A Stye: Safe And Effective Home Remedies

1. Warm Compress Warm compress softens a stye and helps in draining out the pus. It is one of the simplest methods one could do to fasten the healing process. You can also add a small amount of salt while doing warm compress. [1] What to do: In warm water, dip a clean piece of soft cloth and pour out excess of water. Place the cloth on an affected eye for a few minutes. Repeat the process for 5-10 minutes, several times a day. 15 Effective Home Remedies To Treat Or Prevent Hay Fever Symptoms

2. Tea Bags Tea bags, especially black tea, have high levels of tannins that possess astringent and antibacterial properties. The compound reduces the skin irritation and controls excess oil production, one of the causes of a stye. What to do: In warm water, dip a black tea bag. Pour out excess water and place the tea bag on an affected eye for 10 minutes. Repeat the process at least thrice a day.

3. Turmeric Water Turmeric has great anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. It acts as a wonder for many skin problems. Turmeric helps treat both the outer and inner styes and reduces inflammation and pain. What to do: Mix half a tsp of turmeric in water and rinse the affected eye with the solution. Repeat the process at least twice a day. You can also make a paste of turmeric and apply on the eye.

4. Garlic Juice A stye is caused by Staphylococci bacteria. A study says that garlic has been a potential remedy for treating Staphylococcus infections for 1000 years due to its antibacterial property. The ajoene and allicin compounds found in garlic prevent the formation of bacteria and limit its growth. [4] What to do: Crush one or two garlic cloves and pour out a small amount of juice. Apply the juice on an affected eye area and let it dry for a while. Wash with lukewarm water.

5. Aloe Vera Gel The soothing and potent antimicrobial properties of aloe vera help reduce the irritation and redness of a stye. It also enhances the healing process and moisturises the area. What to do: Squeeze out the gel from aloe vera and apply on a stye. Repeat the process 3-4 times a day.

6. Guava Leaves The presence of guavanoic acid, guavacoumaric acid and four flavonoids in guava leaves inhibit the growth of bacteria due to their antimicrobial activities. They are known to penetrate in the deep layers of the cells and heal them. [6] What to do: Boil the leaves in water for around 5 minutes and allow it to cool. Soak a piece of cloth in the solution and place on an affected eye. Repeat the process for 15 minutes, at least twice a day. You can also use guava essential oil.

7. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar helps fight infections and reduce the irritation of the skin. It also controls the growth of bacteria and the low pH value of the vinegar speeds the healing process. What to do: Take an equal proportion of water and ACV. Dip a cotton ball, squeeze out the extra liquid and place it on the eyes. Repeat the process at least thrice a day.

8. Coconut Oil Coconut oil is a natural emollient used widely to moisturise the skin and clear up any kind of infections. The anti-inflammatory activity of the oil suppresses the inflammatory markers and protects the skin by enhancing its barrier function (present in the top most layer of the epidermis). [8] What to do: Clean the affected area with soap and water. Apply coconut oil on the affected area by lightly warming it. Repeat the process many times a day.

9. Honey Honey is a conventional treatment for any kind of skin problems. The wound-healing and antimicrobial properties of honey promotes the healing of a stye and prevents the outgrowth of bacteria. Honey is also known to modulate the skin immune system. [9] What to do: Mix a tsp of honey in a cup of water. Rinse the affected eye with the solution. You can also apply honey directly and wash it after a few minutes.

10. Potato Potato is easily available in every house. It has a bactericidal activity that helps kill the bacteria as well as prevents its multiplication. The phenolic compounds in potato also protect the skin. What to do: Grate a potato after peeling it. Wrap the grated potato in a piece of cloth and place it on an affected eye for around 15 minutes. Let the eye soak up the potato juice. Repeat the process twice a day.

11. Onion Onion helps maintain the natural flora of the skin, the disturbance in which causes a stye. Its antimicrobial properties also treat the condition by reducing the growth of bacteria. [11] What to do: Prepare onion juice by grinding an onion. Soak a cotton ball in the mixture and apply. You can also simply keep onion rings in the affected eye.