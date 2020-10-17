7 Healthy Substitutes For Milk Powder Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Milk powder, also called dry milk, is obtained by removing water from milk which is done by spray-drying and roller-drying methods, resulting in powdered milk. The main purpose of manufacturing milk powder is to convert the liquid raw milk to a product that can be stored for a long time without losing out on quality [1] [2].

Milk powder is used as a substitute for fresh raw milk because it doesn't have to be refrigerated and has a longer shelf life. Milk powder is often used as a substitute for fresh milk and as a food ingredient in infant formulas, nutritional foods, baked goods and confectionery products, etc [3]. Milk powder is used in various recipes and also used to thicken soups and sauces.

Powdered milk is very convenient to use. However, if you don't have milk powder in hand or you can't consume it because you are on a vegan diet, allergic to milk or lactose intolerant, there are some substitutes for milk powder which you can consider having. Take a look.

1. Almond milk powder Almond milk powder is made by soaking the almonds in water, peeling the skin and then roasting and grinding it to a fine powder. Almonds are low in fat and contain a good amount of protein, fibre, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin E, folate, riboflavin, niacin and thiamine [4]. You can use almond milk powder as a substitute for milk powder by using 1 cup for every ¼ cup of milk powder. 10 Nutrition Facts Of Homemade Almond Milk 2. Coconut milk powder The coconut milk or cream is spray-dried to make coconut milk powder. It is a vegan, non-dairy and lactose-free product. Coconut milk powder is a good source of protein, fat, carbohydrate, calcium, iron and potassium [5]. It can be used in curries, soups and sauces. Just use small amounts of coconut milk powder in your recipes. 3. Oat milk powder Oat milk powder is a plant-based milk powder that is obtained from whole oats. Oats are high in protein, fibre, calcium, iron, riboflavin, niacin, thiamine and phytochemicals [6]. Oats milk powder has a mild, slightly sweet taste and can be used as an alternative to milk powder. You can add oat milk powder to drinks to enhance the flavour and in baked recipes. 10 Health Benefits Of Homemade Oat Milk 4. Rice powder Rice powder, also called rice flour, is made from finely milled rice. People who are vegan, lactose intolerant and allergic to dairy or soy can have rice powder. Rice powder contains protein, carbs, fibre calcium and potassium [7]. Rice powder can be added to drinks and used in cooking and baking. However, rice powder is sweeter than milk powder, so it's perfect to use in desserts, smoothies, granola bars and baked goods. 5. Cashew nut powder Cashew nut powder is made from cashews, which have been blanched, roasted and ground to a fine powder. It is creamy and has a slightly sweet flavour and texture that works well in smoothies, beverages and sweet and savoury dishes. In addition, cashew nuts are nutritious; they are rich in protein, fibre, carbs, potassium, zinc, iron, calcium, thiamine, riboflavin, vitamin B6 and folate [8]. Image ref: indiamart 6. Soy milk powder Soy milk powder is another best substitute for milk powder. It is made by soaking the soybeans overnight, sun-dried and then roasted and ground to a smooth fine powder. Soybeans are a good source of protein, fibre, fat, carbs, iron and calcium. Soy milk powder can be substituted in equal amounts for milk powder in all kinds of recipes. Amazing Health Benefits Of Vegan Milk (Plant-based Milk) 7. Hemp powder Hemp powder is obtained from raw hemp seeds. It is a perfect substitute to milk powder and makes for a wonderful addition to smoothies, puddings and baked goods. Hemp seeds are a good source of protein, fat, fibre, carbs, iron and potassium [9]. Common FAQs Q. What can we use instead of milk powder? A. You can use coconut milk, powder, almond milk powder, rice powder, cashew nut powder and soy milk powder instead of milk powder. Q. Can you substitute milk powder for milk? A. Yes, you can replace milk powder with milk. Q. Can you use milk powder in baking? A. Yes, milk powder can be used in various baking recipes. Q. How do you use milk powder? A. Take 1/2 cup of milk powder and mix it with 1 cup of warm water. However, it is best to add a little bit of water to milk powder to make it into a paste and then add rest of the water and stir continuously to avoid forming lumps.