Mother's Day 2022: 5 Healthy Activities To Do With Your Mom This Mother's Day

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. Mother's Day 2022 falls on 8 May. The day honours motherhood and maternal binds, celebrating mothers' role in society. It is believed that the modern Mother's Day celebration first began in the US and was founded by Anna Jarvis.

Today, we will help you figure out the best way to let your mum know how special she is and how you want to celebrate her. There is already a deluge of articles with the list of things to do with your mother on mother's day, so you might be thinking about what makes this article a tad bit special - well, lemme explain it here.

While you have a wide array of articles to choose from, this article, instead of simply mentioning the healthy activities, also explains why these activities can benefit your mother and yourself. In addition to that, Boldsky spoke to Dr Arya Krishnan, NHS UK, to double-check the facts. So, read on.

Healthy Activities To Do With Your Mom

1. Sign up for health-oriented cooking classes

In terms of appearance and health, food plays an enormous role. We all love a bag of chips, but how about making something together where you can see and taste everything that goes into it? Furthermore, preparing a dish with the assistance of a chef is sure to be delicious! So, this Mother's Day, ask your mom if she would be interested in joining a cooking class with you.

Scientific proof: Cooking can be a way for people to feel connected to other people by performing an act for and with them. Studies have shown that performing acts such as cooking, especially when you're cooking with someone, boosts confidence and self-esteem tremendously [1]. In addition, it lends itself to the psychological effects of being able to accomplish something you feel proud of [2].

2. Take a walk

You can't beat walking side by side with your mother, enjoying the views and the outside world. Take a walk around your neighbourhood, on a beach, or around a lake. Watch the sunrise together. Enjoy the quiet time with your special lady while burning calories.

Scientific proof: You can energise yourself and improve your health by walking every day. Walking in the morning and building a routine around it can benefit your physical and mental health. Several studies suggest that a brisk walk for one hour can increase your life expectancy by two hours [3][4].

3. Take a group fitness class together

Together, you can spruce up your health quotient by taking a fitness class. Some people are intimidated by group fitness classes, so choose an activity that you and your mom are comfortable doing. For example, you can take a yoga class or a group Pilates class.

Scientific proof: Studies indicate that by exercising together, you will help each other become stronger and more responsible, but you will also build trust [5].

4. Work out in your living room

If your Mumma darling is something of an introvert, you don't have to drag her out of her comfort zone to have some quality time together but instead bring the fun to her. Exercise can be challenging, but it is not impossible, and both you and your mom deserve to be healthy. So let's take care of your body together before Mother's Day. You can choose from endless workouts online that aren't intimidating and are quite enjoyable!

Scientific proof: It doesn't matter what your fitness level, exercise history, or at-home equipment set-up looks like; home workouts can help you achieve specific exercise goals (like improving strength or boosting cardiovascular fitness) and can also improve your health in general [6][7].

5. Give her your time

The most important gift you can give to your mother is time. Despite her request not to bother her, stay with her. Help and support her in whatever way you can.

Scientific proof: The benefits of spending time with family are crucial elements of a full, meaningful existence. It has been scientifically proven to improve mental health, boost confidence, and reduce stress [8].

On A Final Note...

On this Mother's Day, cherish, honour and celebrate the wonder woman of your life!

Arya Krishnan Emergency Medicine MBBS Know more