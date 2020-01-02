Just In
11 Simple Health Resolutions For A Healthier 2020
The beginning of a new year, this time a new decade, is the right time to kick off your healthy resolutions and ditch all excuses. Staying healthy is extremely important as it keeps us fit so that we can enjoy every moment of our lives and stay away from chronic diseases.
However, before making any resolutions, it is important than a person should first set a goal and then proceed step by step. Also, one should avoid making any unrealistic resolutions but proceed with a few and simple ones. That's why we have bought you some easy and simple health resolutions, which will keep you healthy with each passing day and give satisfactory results.
1. Get better sleep
Sleep impacts our body's performance and functions in a large way. It is equally important for living as air is for breathing and food for eating. Deficiency of sleep leads to the risk of multiple chronic diseases like diabetes and blood pressure. Thus, it is important to get a soundless sleep of at least 7 hours every day to stay healthy.
2. Walk daily
According to a study, regular physical activity help prevents chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The best and the easiest way to keep yourselves healthy is by making an effort to walk every day. Even 30 minutes of walk daily helps the body parts to function well.
3. Stay stress-free
The lifestyle of people has become much complex nowadays that everyone is under a certain kind of stress. Knowingly or unknowingly, these stress affects our health and interferes with our daily tasks. Therefore, it is very important to live a stress-free life by letting go of things which does not matter and are not important for our well being.
4. Drink water throughout the day
According to a study, the recommended daily intake of water or fluid for women is 2200 ml while for men it's 3000 ml. However, to stay healthy, the most important thing is to stay hydrated throughout by sipping liquid at regular intervals especially after meals and physical activities.
5. Meditate
The best way to clear our mind of all the negative thoughts and bring positivity in our lives is meditation. It increases the sense of relaxation and lowers our stress, anxiety and blood pressure. Practise five to ten minutes of daily meditation and stay healthy.
6. Get preventative care
Many people think that the healthcare system is for those who are sick-but that's not the case. Prevention is better than the cure which is why preventive care is necessary to know more about your health, eating habits, sleeping patterns, important vaccines so that you can always stay a step away from diseases.
7. Move more
Moving your body does not always mean gyming or exercising. It simply means to indulge in any form of activities which require movement like taking stairs instead of the lift or doing your household chores. They may sound simple but it helps keep your body fit and prevent the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's.
8. Drink a little less alcohol
Completely giving up on alcohol requires a strong dedication, however, one can consider drinking it less and reduce the amount to one or two drinks a week. Try it for a month and you may soon notice a change. Also, try to reduce the count even more after a few days.
9. Don’t skip meals
Many people have the wrong belief that skipping meals will help them stay in shape. The fact is that, skipping meals causes our metabolism to slow down and result in the lack of essential nutrients in our body. It also increases gastric problems and tiredness as the body starts burning muscle tissues to produce energy.
10. Cut back sugary drinks
Consuming soft drinks or drinks with added sugar is not a good idea if you want to stay healthy and fit. Research says that over consumption of sugar-based beverages may cause stroke and dementia. Thus, replacing these drinks by coconut water or fresh fruit juices is a better idea to fulfil the needs of essential nutrients required by our body.
11. Mental health is equally important
Mental problems come silently and go unnoticed and affects millions of people worldwide. A healthy mental state is necessary for the overall wellbeing of an individual. Focus on real-life bondings and connect to people by going outside, visiting places and even sharing your emotions.