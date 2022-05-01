8 Common Health Problems Affecting Working People And What To Do About It

1. Back Pain Poor posture is almost every office worker's health problem. It is mostly due to inadequate office equipment, sedentary work nature and a lack of awareness. When you sit for long hours at a desk, you tend to slouch without noticing, which puts a lot of pressure on the hips and back, resulting in backache. Prolonged back pain can result in spondylitis [2]. wellness Did You Know That The Way You Sit Can Impact Your Health? Solution: Employers must invest in proper office chairs with appropriate lumbar support to counter back pain. Also, encourage employees to move around and avoid sitting for long periods - the key here is not to work in one position for an extended period. Instead, employees must take short breaks, and practice stretches at the desk. 2. Eye Strain Working on computers or laptops for long hours can make your eyes dry. Usually, eye strain is accompanied by dry eyes and a painful sensation. For example, this happens when you stare at the computer screen for a long time [3]. Solution: It can be prevented by having proper lighting at the employee's desk and adjusting the screen brightness. The screen brightness should not be at the highest setting. Computer glasses may also be helpful. wellness 10 Best Exercises For Tired Eyes

3. Headache Headache is undoubtedly one of the most common problems that working people face. Stress and poor posture can manifest as headaches in a work environment [4]. Solution: Taking regular breaks between tasks can help prevent headaches. Even a short break after one hour of continuous work can help. Employers should also encourage their employees to practice daily workouts, conduct yoga sessions at the office, and maintain good posture at the desk. 4. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common condition caused when the median nerve, a branch of the nerves that supply most of the superficial and deep flexors in the forearm, thenar and lumbrical muscles, gets compressed when passing to the hand. In most cases, carpal tunnel syndrome worsens over time and can lead to nerve damage and worsening symptoms [5]. Solution: Hand stretches should be practised by employees in their workspace to avoid this common health problem. Optimal workplace ergonomics is also crucial for preventing such disorders.

5. Mental Health Issues Many factors may negatively impact mental health in the workplace. In most cases, risks are associated with the type of work, the organizational and managerial environment, the skills and competencies of employees, and the support available for employees to succeed in their work. For example, a person may have the skills to complete a task, but there may not be enough resources available [6][7]. Solution: You can deal with mental health issues by allowing mental-day off, providing professional help, doing yoga at work, etc. 6. Obesity Gaining weight is another evident health issue common among office workers. A day of just sitting in front of a computer does not benefit one's health. Bad eating habits at workplace also add to the calorie count. The main causes of obesity in the workplace are unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, stress, and a sedentary lifestyle[8]. Solution: Employees can benefit from an office gym, healthy meals, and yoga in the workplace.

7. Cardiac Arrest People who are at desk jobs are twice as likely to have heart attacks. This is because your heart muscles too get no exercise when you are sitting on a chair for 10 hours a day. It can also occur due to electrocution, excessive stress, or asphyxiation (loss of consciousness because of oxygen deprivation in a confined space) [9]. Solution: Employers must keep an automated external defibrillator (AED) on hand in the office. As a medical accessory, AEDs check heart rhythms and deliver an electric shock to normalize them when necessary. 8. Colon Cancer Whether an office job is definitively linked to colon cancer is still debated but being seated for long periods has been linked to colon cancer across the globe. For example, a study found that people who spend most of their time sitting at a desk and working in the office for more than ten years have a 44 per cent increased risk of colon cancer [10]. Solution: Moving around during the day and eating a healthy diet can help reduce this risk. Researchers have determined that broccoli is an effective preventative agent in the fight against colon cancer, so you might want to pack up on that green leafy vegetable in the afternoon [11][12].