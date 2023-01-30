Just In
- 23 min ago Jaya Ekadashi 2023 Upay : Remedies To Make Lord Vishnu Happy During Ekadashi Vrat
- 1 hr ago Depression: Can The Way People Speak Be An Indicator? Do Depressed People Talk More?
- 3 hrs ago Why Is A Japa Mala Used For Mantra Meditation?
- 3 hrs ago Wedding Makeup Tips: An Easy Guide To Do Your Own Makeup For Wedding
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs New Zealand: Lucknow wicket for second T20I was a shocker, says Hardik Pandya
- Education Simple Tips to Improve your Spoken English Skill
- Automobiles 5 Things You Should Know About Mahindra – Everything In The List Will Surprise You
- Movies Azeem's First Interview After Bigg Boss Tamil 6; Calls Maheshwari A Snake & Shivin An Eagle!
- Technology Infinix Note 12i With AMOLED Display Goes On Sale In India For ₹9,999
- News Waste of Supreme Court's time: Rijiju on plea against blocking of BBC documentary
- Finance Top Brokerage Firms Initiate Buy On 2 Banking Stocks Including 1 Penny Stock For Gains Up To 48%
- Travel Karli: A Great Excursion from Lonavala, Pune, Mumbai
Health Myths: 5 Most Common Myths About Health, Beauty And Mental Health
Is it any wonder that medical myths are prevalent whether handed down from generation to generation or circulated over the internet and social media? The misinformation available out there seems to be vast - and what is most surprising is how many people believe it to be true.
In light of that, today we will attempt to debunk 5 of the most common myths about health and medicine. Let's take a closer look.
Most Common Myths About Health, Beauty And Mental Health
Myth 1: Panic attacks can be fatal
No. There is no doubt that panic attacks are extremely unpleasant, characterized by a racing heart rate and an overwhelming sense of fear. Nevertheless, they are not fatal in any direct way.
There is, however, the possibility that someone experiencing a panic attack may be more likely to have an accident. Some claim that panic attacks are not real, and they could not be more wrong. Finding a safe space can help mitigate this risk if someone is experiencing a panic attack or feels one coming on [1].
Myth 2: People with mental health conditions cannot work
To be honest, this is borderline ostracism. A persistent myth persists that people with mental health issues cannot hold down a job or contribute to society in a meaningful way. This is completely incorrect. It is true that individuals living with particularly severe mental health conditions may not be able to carry out regular work.
However, the majority of people with mental health disorders are just as productive as individuals without mental health disorders [2].
Myth 3: Hair and fingernails continue to grow after death
I mean, we have been made to believe that - remember the ghosts in those horror movies wearing extremely long nails and very long and flowy nails? However, hair and fingers do not grow after death. Dehydration, however, may have the effect of making the skin shrink back from the hair and nails, thus making them appear longer [3].
Myth 4: Shaving causes hair to grow back faster or coarser
I think we all grew up with this one mth embedded in all of us. There is no difference between shaved and unshaved hair when it comes to thickness or regrowth rate, but shaved hair has a rougher appearance than unshaved hair because it lacks the fine taper of unshaved hair [4].
Myth 5: Only people without friends need therapists
Oh, where do we begin with this one! Speaking with friends and structured talk therapy are very different. Both can be beneficial in different ways, but only a trained therapist can address issues constructively and in a manner that even the closest of friends cannot match [5].
Furthermore, not everyone is able to open up completely to their closest family and friends.
In contrast to informal chats with untrained friends, therapy is confidential, objective, and completely focused on the individual. They are called mental health professionals for a reason!
- disorders cure6 Common Fatty Liver Myths Busted: Know The Facts Here
- hair care5 Dandruff Myths You Should Know!
- wellnessCOVID-19: 13 Popular Coronavirus Food Myths Busted!
- wellness8 Myths About Sperms And Semen Debunked!
- wellnessWhy Shouldn't You Swim After Eating?
- pulseMyths About Solar Eclipse And Friday The 13th That People Believe In!
- beyond loveBreak-up Is The Only Myth In A Relationship
- kids15 Common Baby Myths
- wellness9 Health Tips For Students Living In Hostels
- wellness74 Simple Health Tips: You Might Not Be Knowing About Number 67
- wellnessHappy Father’s Day 2020: Health Tips For Fathers To Lead A Healthy Life
- wellnessMonsoon Health Tips: 13 Ways To Stay Healthy During The Rainy Season