Health Myths: 5 Most Common Myths About Health, Beauty And Mental Health Wellness oi-Amritha K

Is it any wonder that medical myths are prevalent whether handed down from generation to generation or circulated over the internet and social media? The misinformation available out there seems to be vast - and what is most surprising is how many people believe it to be true.

In light of that, today we will attempt to debunk 5 of the most common myths about health and medicine. Let's take a closer look.

Most Common Myths About Health, Beauty And Mental Health

Myth 1: Panic attacks can be fatal

No. There is no doubt that panic attacks are extremely unpleasant, characterized by a racing heart rate and an overwhelming sense of fear. Nevertheless, they are not fatal in any direct way.

There is, however, the possibility that someone experiencing a panic attack may be more likely to have an accident. Some claim that panic attacks are not real, and they could not be more wrong. Finding a safe space can help mitigate this risk if someone is experiencing a panic attack or feels one coming on [1].

Myth 2: People with mental health conditions cannot work

To be honest, this is borderline ostracism. A persistent myth persists that people with mental health issues cannot hold down a job or contribute to society in a meaningful way. This is completely incorrect. It is true that individuals living with particularly severe mental health conditions may not be able to carry out regular work.

However, the majority of people with mental health disorders are just as productive as individuals without mental health disorders [2].

Myth 3: Hair and fingernails continue to grow after death

I mean, we have been made to believe that - remember the ghosts in those horror movies wearing extremely long nails and very long and flowy nails? However, hair and fingers do not grow after death. Dehydration, however, may have the effect of making the skin shrink back from the hair and nails, thus making them appear longer [3].

Myth 4: Shaving causes hair to grow back faster or coarser

I think we all grew up with this one mth embedded in all of us. There is no difference between shaved and unshaved hair when it comes to thickness or regrowth rate, but shaved hair has a rougher appearance than unshaved hair because it lacks the fine taper of unshaved hair [4].

Myth 5: Only people without friends need therapists

Oh, where do we begin with this one! Speaking with friends and structured talk therapy are very different. Both can be beneficial in different ways, but only a trained therapist can address issues constructively and in a manner that even the closest of friends cannot match [5].

Furthermore, not everyone is able to open up completely to their closest family and friends.

In contrast to informal chats with untrained friends, therapy is confidential, objective, and completely focused on the individual. They are called mental health professionals for a reason!

Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 15:10 [IST]