9 Health Habits To Avoid After Your 60s

Health Habits To Avoid After Your 60s 1. Skipping Vaccinations Getting vaccinated, especially as you get older, is important. It is not just the COVID vaccine you should be getting, but also other recommended vaccines for people over 60 [3]. Talk to your doctor and get vaccinated against the flu, pneumonia, whooping cough and shingles. According to health bodies around the globe, every adult should get an annual flu vaccine, especially people over 60 [4]. 2. Not Checking Blood Pressure As one gets older, it is important to get blood pressure checked regularly [5]. For a healthy individual in their 60s, the blood pressure levels should be 120/80 or below. If left unchecked, high blood pressure can weaken the walls of blood vessels, increasing the risk of stroke, heart attack and dementia [6].

3. Skipping Regular Exercise Regular exercise is important for any age group. However, it becomes a bit more important when you reach your 60s. It is normal for one to become less active as you age, but your body needs to move exactly during this stage [7]. Regular exercise in your 60s can help reduce the risk of bone loss and lifestyle and age-related health issues and improve metabolism and sleep. Being sedentary, especially when your body is getting older, can increase the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and dementia [8]. 4. Drinking Too Much Consuming alcohol in large quantities is not good for your health at any stage and is a bit riskier as you pass the line of 60s. Excessive alcohol consumption increases the risk of cancer and heart disease during this stage because, with age, lean body mass decreases and bones weaken, also increasing the risk of falls - from which you might not bump back like you did in your 20s or 30s [9]. According to experts, men should limit alcohol to 2 cups per day and women, one cup [10].

5. Skipping Hydration Studies point out that as you get older, the sense of thirst diminishes, which in turn increases the risk of dehydration [11]. This, in turn, can increase the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs), blood pressure fluctuations, decreased activity, fatigue, electrolyte abnormalities. To know if you are drinking a healthy amount of water, check your pee - if it has a light-yellow colour, you are drinking enough; if it has a dark yellow colour, then you could be dehydrated; if the pee is clear, you may be drinking too much water [12]. 6. Being Dependent On Medications The primary idea of taking medicines (in the 60s) is to boost your overall health [13]. While medication is only the second step in improving your health, the primary factors to be given importance are a well-balanced diet, regular exercise, and healthy lifestyle changes. Getting medicated at the right time is necessary; however, staying on the same course for longer than necessary is not good for your health. So, once the medication is over, talk to your doctor and see if it is necessary for you to take up the next course.

7. Skipping Eye Exams As studies point out, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the leading causes of blindness in people over 50 [14]. You may not notice the changes in your vision as you age, but getting regular eye exams can help in this. If not checked at the right time, there are risks of blurred vision, distortion, and total loss of central vision. 8. Drinking Too Much Caffeine As you get older, your body treats caffeine differently than your 30s or 40s [15]. When you consume caffeine regularly in your 60s, it disrupts your sleep cycle and can harm your overall health. It takes an average of 5 hours for the caffeine to drop when consumed, and after 10 to 15 hours, it no longer serves any purpose - the reason why several health experts have pointed out why older adults should consider skipping caffeine [16]. Also, caffeine is a diuretic and cause stomach issues and, in some cases dehydration, if you don't consume enough water. 9. Not Sleeping Well Sleep is integral to our health - whatever the age is. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Try not to oversleep or under-sleep. It is important that you give your body the right amount of rest in your 60s [17].

Health Tips To Consider In Your 60s Add more fibre to your diets, such as beans, whole grains, vegetables, and fruit [18].

Exercise 20 to 30 minutes every day, or on most days (walking is the easiest type of exercise).

Talk with your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Keep up your sex life; studies show that it is an important aspect of overall health and well-being [19].

Stay connected to your family and friends, as loneliness can harm not only your emotional health but also your physical health [20].