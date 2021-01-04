Health Benefits Of Turmeric Lemonade For Alzheimer’s, Depression, Cancer And More Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Turmeric lemonade is a healthy and refreshing drink with many health benefits. It is considered the best way to get the therapeutic benefits of both the turmeric and lime, without compromising on the taste.

Turmeric is used as a dietary spice for centuries. Curcumin, the primary phytochemical in turmeric is effective against a variety of disorders such as anorexia, diabetic wounds, liver diseases, arthritis and inflammatory diseases. [1]

On the other hand, lemonade or lemon juice has its own list of benefits against diseases like calcium urolithiasis, a type of kidney stone disease and also in the management of weight. The main component in lemonade is citric acid along with other nutrients like folate and potassium. [2]

In this article, we will discuss the health benefits of turmeric lemonade. Take a look.

1. Prevents Alzheimer’s Curcumin and citric acid are both powerful antioxidants and have potent anti-inflammatory effects against diseases. Turmeric lemonade can help suppress oxidative damage to the brain, reduce inflammation and prevent cognitive decline and accumulation of amyloid. This can decrease the risk of Alzheimer's and may help prevent the condition. [3] Capgras Syndrome: A Rare Psychotic Disorder 2. Reduces depressive symptoms Turmeric lemonade works as an antidepressant and may help reduce depressive symptoms such as anxiety, fatigue, loss of interest, loss of appetite, sleep problems, irritation, anger, mood swings and suicidal thoughts. This is due to antioxidants in both the herbs which helps in the proper functioning of the brain. [4] 3. Can lower cancer risk According to a study, curcumin exhibits potent antioxidant ability at neutral and acidic pH. As citric acid has acidic pH, it can help in the activation and proper absorption of curcumin by the body. When properly activated, curcumin can induce apoptosis and reduce the risk of cancer. [5] Also, another study says that coumarins in lemon fruit peel have promising chemopreventive agents. [6] 4. Protects the liver A study says that citric acid helps reduce endotoxin-induced oxidative stress and may prevent the liver from its damage or injury. [7] Curcumin too has a protective effect on liver against mercury-induced oxidative stress. This shows that turmeric lemonade can help protect the liver and improve its functions. 11 Progesterone-Boosting Foods That Can Increase The Hormone Naturally 5. Boosts immunity The antioxidant activity of both lime and turmeric fuels in lymphocytes and macrophages. Lymphocytes are white blood cells that help fight off infections while macrophages are large white blood cells that help locate pathogens in the body, surround them and kill them. [8] 6. Heals wounds Vitamin C and curcumin both have wound-healing abilities. Both the compounds enhance expression of collagen by fibroblasts that further help increase the formation of granulation tissue and heal wounds at a faster rate. Also, they help prevent the risk of infections in the wounds due to their antibacterial activities. [9] 7. Reduces inflammation Inflammation is responsible for a range of diseases such as arthritis, asthma, hepatitis, bowel diseases, injury, diabetes and cancer. Curcumin and citric acid both have strong anti-inflammatory properties. They help protect the body against inflammation and related symptoms, thus prevent the risk of the aforementioned diseases. [10] 12 Health Benefits Of Kaffir Lime Which Will Surprise You 8. Helps with weight loss Curcumin in turmeric helps improve the metabolism of the body and controls hunger. It also prevents the accumulation of fats in the tissues of the stomach and liver. On the other hand, vitamin C in lemon also acts as a fat burner while pectin, a natural fibre in lime helps prevent food cravings. Together, they help in reducing weight and maintaining the proper body functions. [11] How To Prepare Turmeric Lemonade Ingredients Two lemons

Four cups of water

Two cups of ice cubes (optional, only if you want iced turmeric lemonade)

A teaspoon of turmeric

Honey or maple syrup (optional, only if you want a sweet taste)

A small piece of ginger (optional) Method Squeeze lemons in a jar. Then add water and ice cubes.

Add the remaining ingredients; turmeric, honey and ginger.

Blend the mixture until the ice cubes are blended properly.

Let the mixture stand for one minute.

Serve. You can decorate the glass with a lemon wedge or mint leaves.