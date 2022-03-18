World Sleep Day: Sleep-Lovers, Rejoice! Here Are Some Surprising Benefits Of Getting More Sleep Wellness oi-Amritha K

World Sleep Day is observed every year on the Friday before the northern hemisphere vernal equinox, and this year (2022), the day falls on 18 March. Organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society, formerly the World Association of Sleep Medicine, World Sleep Day was first observed in 2008.

The theme for World Sleep Day 2022 is Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World.

The day is observed to celebrate the benefits of good and healthy sleep and raise awareness on the burden of sleep problems and the associated medical, educational and social aspects. In addition, World Sleep Day also focuses on promoting the prevention and management of sleep disorders.

Benefits Of Getting More Sleep

Adequate sleep is as important as having nutritious food to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Poor lifestyle habits, untimely meals, and lack of exercise cause many diseases. Lack of enough sleep can also cause serious health problems. Individuals need at least six hours of sleep every day for the mind to function properly and for the body to remain healthy [1][2].

Sleeping for a few hours seems to be the ultimate answer to most of your problems, whether physical or mental. However, there is a fine line between sleeping for the right amount of time to oversleeping and under sleeping (sleep deprivation) [3].

While the sleep requirement of one individual differs from the other, health experts and studies point out that it is critical for an adult to get 6 to 9 hours of sleep every night to avoid the onset of various health problems.

Today, we will look into the benefits of getting more sleep.

1. Improves immune function

Your immune system detects and destroys harmful bacteria and viruses in your body to protect you from illnesses. Unfortunately, sleep deprivation alters the function of your immune system. As a result, you may not be able to fight off illness as quickly, and you may get sick more often [4].

Your body can recover faster if you get some good sleep now so that you don't feel tired and worn out later on.

2. Improves social interactions

Sleep loss impairs your ability to regulate emotions and interact socially.

We have a hard time controlling our behaviour in front of others when we are tired [5]. We may also be less able to respond to humour and show empathy when tired. Furthermore, chronic sleep deprivation can cause people to withdraw from social events and experience loneliness. Getting enough sleep may improve your relationships with others and become more social.

3. Improves brain function

Sleep plays a big role in learning and memory, so if you are running low on sleep, you may have difficulty retaining and recalling details. When you don't get enough sleep, it's hard to focus and take in new information. Furthermore, your brain does not have enough time to properly store memories so you can access them later [6].

4. Boosts mood

While you sleep, your brain is also processing your emotions. You tend to have more negative emotional reactions and fewer positive ones by cutting this time short. When you take this time, your mind can recognise and react appropriately [7].

Sleep deprivation can also increase the risk of developing mood disorders. Studies have shown that it's five times more likely to develop depression if you suffer from insomnia. In addition, it's even more likely to suffer from anxiety or panic disorders if you suffer from insomnia.

5. May boost heart health

During sleep, your blood pressure drops, giving your heart and blood vessels a rest. However, during a 24-hour cycle, the less sleep you get, the higher your blood pressure stays. Heart disease, including stroke, can be caused by high blood pressure [8].

6. May improve blood sugar levels

During the deep, slow-wave phase of your sleep cycle, the glucose level in your blood drops. When there isn't enough time in this deepest stage, your body will have difficulty responding to the cells' needs and blood sugar levels because you don't get that break. You are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes if you allow yourself to reach and remain in this deep sleep [9].

7. May help manage weight control

You are less hungry when you have a good night's sleep. This is because sleep deprivation affects the brain's hormones that control appetite - leptin and ghrelin [10].

8. May improve athletic performance

Sports that require quick bursts of energy, such as wrestling and weightlifting, may not affect you as much as endurance sports like running, swimming, and biking. However, it's still not a good idea [11].

Sleep deprivation robs you of energy and time for muscle repair. Still, it also saps your motivation, which gets you to the finish line [12]. As a result, you'll face a harder mental and physical challenge and have slower reaction times. Getting the right amount of sleep will help you perform at your best.

On A Final Note...

When we say, 'sleep more,' it doesn't mean sleep for 12-14 hours. Instead, getting more sleep in this context stands for a maximum of 9 hours of sleep.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 17:19 [IST]