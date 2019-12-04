Chromotherapy (Colour Light Therapy): What Is It And What Are Its Health Benefits? Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Chromotherapy, also called colour light therapy, is a type of therapy that uses colours to adjust body vibrations to harmonize with the frequencies of these colours to help balance the body's energy and promote physical, emotional, mental and spiritual healing [1] . It is an ancient healing method that was prevalent in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Each colour that is used in chromotherapy has frequencies of a specific vibration and each vibration can heal your body in many ways [1] . These colours include the following:

Red - This colour is believed to increase blood pressure and support circulatory and nerve functions.

Green - This colour is believed to bring harmony that provides a positive calming effect on the body.

Pink - It removes impurities in the bloodstream and strengthens the veins and arteries.

Yellow - The brightest colour used in chromotherapy, yellow is used to strengthen the nervous system, aid in digestion, purify the skin, and assist metabolic function.

Orange - It helps in reducing asthma and bronchitis.

Violet - This colour soothes and relaxes the muscles and is often used to treat urinary disorders and psychosis.

Blue - It encourages calmness and relaxation and has a soothing effect on headache, stomach pain, muscle cramps, liver disorders, cold, migraine, stress and rheumatism.

Indigo - This colour has a calming and sedative effect on the body and is used to treat conditions related to the eyes, ears and nose.

Health Benefits Of Chromotherapy

1. Reduces pain and inflammation

The colour yellow has been used to treat pain and inflammation and help soothe the area, according to a study [2] . This further helps in healing and reverse the irritation and pain caused by inflammation.

2. Improves joint flexibility

Chromotherapy can help relax the muscles and lubricate the joints associated with ailments related to rheumatoid arthritis. As a result, it improves flexibility in the joints and prevents injury [3] .

3. Lowers muscle tension

If you have tight and tensed muscles, colour light therapy will aid in eliminating muscle tension and pain. It lowers stress in the blood vessels, which results in increased blood flow to the muscles, thereby reducing muscle tension and pain [1] .

4. Regulates mood

Chromotherapy can help people sleep better and regulate their mood. According to a research study, pink colour has a calming effect on the mind and suppresses stress, tension and aggressiveness [4] .

5. Relieves the symptoms of SAD

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that occurs when there is a change in seasons. It typically starts during the winter months. Chromotherapy can help address seasonal affective disorder and its related side effects, according to a study [4] .

6. Boosts skin health

According to a study, chromotherapy has anti-ageing benefits on the skin. It works by cleansing and rejuvenating the skin, removing wrinkles, energizes skin cells and reinvigorates inactive skin cells [5] .

How Chromotherapy Works

The therapy starts by diagnosing the underlying cause of the physical or mental problem. Then the therapist will ask you your favourite colours and based on that the treatment will start. The therapist will also help you understand the importance of colours and how they can impact your health largely.

To Conclude...

Chromotherapy is a safe and effective treatment that aids in building awareness and helps people understand the need for colours in their daily lives. This therapy naturally heals the body, and enables overall well-being.

