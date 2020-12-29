11 Amazing Health Benefits Of Aleppo Pepper Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Aleppo pepper, also known as Halaby pepper is a little-known spice with a plethora of health benefits. Scientifically, this pepper is known as Capsicum annuum, a plant species which is known mainly for all kinds of sweet, mild and hot chillies, bell peppers, paprika, capsicums, cayennes, friggitello, jalapenos and peppers.

Aleppo pepper is a widely used in the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines to give a fresh, fruity and spicy taste to the food with a whisper of salt and vinegar. This spice or herb is less spicy than jalapeno and standard red chilli pepper, but a bit spicier than a bell pepper.

Aleppo pepper is a brick-red coloured spice that gets burgundy when ripens. It is then semi-dried and de-seeded and ground to a coarse powder. Take a look at its amazing health benefits.

Active Compounds In Aleppo Pepper

According to a study, capsicum annuum (a plant genome of Aleppo pepper) is packed with several vital carotenoids such as beta-carotene, lutein, phytofluene, capsanthin and xanthophyll. One of the active components of this spice is capsaicin which is responsible for its intense burning sensation and health benefits. [1]

Aleppo pepper is also rich in many essential vitamins and minerals such as fibre, iron, calcium, folic acid, manganese, sodium and vitamin A and C.

Health Benefits Of Aleppo Pepper

1. Helps with weight loss Aleppo pepper is known to increase the metabolism of the body and contribute to the weight loss journey. When consumed, this hot and sweet spice induces sweat that helps burn calories at a faster rate. However, one should combine its intake with a proper workout for satisfactory results. 2. Improves eyesight This brick-coloured spice is packed with vitamin A and antioxidants like beta-carotene. These nutrients are responsible for good eyesight and prevention of ocular diseases like dry eyes, night blindness, cataract and blurred vision. 3. Lowers blood pressure According to a study, long term consumption of dietary capsaicin may help improve vasorelaxation and reduce blood pressure. Therefore, experts suggest to include the adequate amount of Aleppo pepper daily in the meals for prevention against high blood pressure. [2] 4. Boosts immunity Antioxidants such as vitamin C and beta-carotene in Aleppo pepper have immunomodulating properties. They help improve immune functions and provide protective effects against infections like bacteria and viruses that cause diseases. 5. Treats respiratory problems Aleppo pepper acts as a mucoactive agent or expectorant and helps relieve nasal congestion and mucus of the airways for the proper breathing. The anti-inflammatory properties of the spice also help reduce inflammation of the lungs, such as in the case of asthma. 6. Reduces stress This hot and sweet spice has positive effects on the nervous activities of the body. The burning sensation of capsaicin in Aleppo pepper fools the brain for pain and cause it to release endorphins, a peptide hormone know to relieve stress and pain. This hormone helps calm the nerves and reduce stress, thus maintaining the well-being of a person. 7. Detoxifies the body Aleppo pepper has a major role in detoxifying the body. Vitamin C in the spice contributes to removing the harmful toxins or fats from the liver and the stomach. This detoxifies the body and prevents liver and stomach disorders. 8. Good for heart The oxidative stress-reducing property of Aleppo pepper helps keep the heart healthy and prevent the risk of coronary heart disease. Also, the antioxidants help reduce cholesterol levels which contribute to good cardiovascular health. [3] 9. Manages diabetes Capsaicin is a major compound that helps lower the incidences of metabolic disorders like diabetes. Aleppo pepper has anti-diabetic effects that help maintain glucose levels in the body and prevent the risk of diabetes. [4] 10. Treats digestive problems According to a study, capsaicin in Aleppo pepper inhibits acid secretion, mucus secretions and gastric mucosal blood flow that prevents and heals ulcers of the stomach. Also, this active compound protects the stomach cells against injury-causing agents. [5] 11. Eases pain Aleppo pepper acts as an effective natural pain killer. It stimulates the production of pain-relieving hormones such as endorphins that help ease the pain. Also, the anti-inflammatory activity of the spice help with reducing inflammation that may be responsible for pain.