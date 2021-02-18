Foods That Must Not Be Mixed With Honey, Milk & Other Wrong Food Combinations

Wrong Food Combinations, According To Ayurveda

(1) Honey and Ghee: According to Ayurveda, mixing honey with ghee is a big NO. Honey has the property of heat and ghee has the property of cold, and one should never combine opposite properties in equal amounts; especially if the honey is heated and mixed with ghee, as it produces HMF (an organic compound which is formed from sugar in an acidic environment during heat treatment) which may cause adverse effects [3][4].

(2) Honey and Radish: According to Ayurvedic texts, combining radish with honey can result in the formation of toxic compounds, that can cause adverse digestion problems.

(3) Honey and Boiling Water: Adding honey to hot water causes a big rise in hydroxymethyl furfuraldehyde (HMF) that can increase toxicity in the human body [5].

(4) Milk and Melons: Any melons should not be combined with milk as both are cooling, but milk is laxative and melon diuretic. Milk requires more time for digestion and the stomach acid required to digest the melon causes the milk to curdle, so Ayurveda advises against taking milk with sour foods [6].

(5) Milk and Banana: Shocking right? According to Ayurveda, eating bananas and milk together can diminish Agni (fire), which is responsible for the digestion and metabolism of food [7].

(6) Milk and Egg: While it is okay to have cooked eggs and milk together, raw or uncooked eggs are unquestionably a no-no, something that many people who are building muscles consider as their energy food. Consuming raw eggs or uncooked eggs can sometimes lead to bacterial infection, food poisoning, and biotin deficiency [8].

(7) Liquids and Solids: As per Ayurvedic law, no liquid should be taken with solids. Liquids immediately pass into the intestines, taking along with it all the digestive enzymes and thus hindering the digestion. Liquids should be taken 20 minutes before a meal and not after or during a meal. You can take it one hour after a meal.

(8) Meat and Potato: If animal protein is eaten along with a carbohydrate like a potato, then the different digestive juices can neutralize each other's effectiveness. The protein is known to putrefy, and the carbohydrate can ferment. This can result in the formation of gas and flatulence in the system. This is one of the incompatible food combinations to avoid.

(9) Green Tea and Milk: Green tea contains flavonoids called catechins that have several beneficial effects on the heart. When milk is added to this tea, then the proteins in the milk, called caseins, can interact with the green tea to reduce the concentration of catechins.

(10) Fruit after Meals: Fruits do not combine well with other foods. Fruits contain simple sugars that require no digestion and can stay in the stomach for a long time. Foods that are rich in fat, protein, and starch will not stay for longer, as they require to be digested. So, eating some fruit after a meal will make the fruit sugar stay in the stomach for a long period of time and can ferment.