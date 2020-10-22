Ran Out Of Eggs? Use These Tasty Egg Substitutes Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Eggs are the most versatile foods out there. An incredibly good source of protein and nutrients like selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals such as zinc, iron and copper, eggs are a popular food used in cooking and baking.

But not everyone is lucky enough to be benefited from what eggs have to offer. For various reasons, some people avoid eggs. Some people tend to have an egg allergy, and hence they keep off from having eggs. Eggs are known to be the second most common food allergy in infants and young children [1]. In addition, vegans and the majority of vegetarians too avoid the consumption of eggs [2].

Suppose you are one of those who fall into the categories mentioned above or you simply hate eggs for no reason at all. In that case, you need to have these foods, which do come with the same nutritional value as eggs. Read to know about the best substitutes for eggs.

1. Mashed Banana Mashed banana is a popular replacement for eggs. This substitution works best in cakes, muffins, brownies, and quick loaves of bread. Bananas are also rich in potassium, fibre and natural sugars, and other vitamins and minerals that help maintain your overall health [3]. One downside to using bananas instead of eggs is that the finished product may have a mild banana flavour. You can puree the banana and replace each egg with one-fourth cup (65 grams) of purée. 2. Ground Flax Seeds/Chia Seeds Both these seeds work well in place of eggs. Ground flaxseeds and chia seeds are highly nutritious, as they contain omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and unique plant compounds [4]. You can grind these seeds and use them in baking and cooking. However, using these seed paste can make your food a bit dense and heavy. To replace one egg, whisk together one tablespoon (7 grams) of ground chia or flaxseeds with three tablespoons (45 grams) of water until fully absorbed and thickened. 3. Apple Sauce Made from cooked apples, this puree is a healthy alternative for eggs. Using unsweetened apple sauce will be suitable; if you are using the sweetened variety, reduce the amount of sugar or sweetener in the recipe. Applesauce contains antioxidants called phytochemicals, which have been shown to help reduce the risk of diabetes, and heart disease [5]. Use one-fourth cup (about 65 grams) of applesauce to replace one egg. Eat These Foods Guilt Free! List Of Foods That Do Not Cause Weight Gain 4. Tofu Tofu, also known as bean curd, is a nutritious superfood made from soy milk. It is a by-product of soy [6]. The texture of tofu can vary depending on the water content in it. Silken tofu is the type of tofu that has good water content, making it softer in consistency. It is relatively flavourless but can make the baked goods dense and heavy. To replace one egg, you can substitute a one-fourth cup or about 60 grams of silken tofu. 5. Vinegar And Baking Soda Apple cider vinegar or white distilled vinegar is the most popular choices used as substitutes for eggs. The combination of vinegar and baking soda, that is, when these two ingredients are mixed, the resulting chemical reaction produces carbon dioxide and water, which makes baked goods light and airy [7][8]. Mixing one spoon of baking soda with one spoon of vinegar can replace one egg in most recipes. 6. Gelatin Or Agar Agar Gelatin is a gelling agent that makes for a great substitute of eggs [9]. Agar-agar is a vegan alternative that is obtained from a type of seaweed or algae and is also known to be a good replacement for eggs. To replace one egg, dissolve one tablespoon (about 9 grams) of unflavoured gelatin in 1 tablespoon (15 grams) of cold water. Then, mix in 2 tablespoons (30 grams) of boiling water until frothy. Or You can use one tablespoon (9 grams) of agar-agar powder mixed with one tablespoon (15 grams) of water. 7. Nut Butters Nut butter like peanut, cashew or almond butter can be used as a substitute for eggs in most recipes. Using nut butter in the place of eggs may affect the flavour of your finished product. Creamy butter would be the better option than chunky ones. Nut butter is loaded with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats that help increase HDL cholesterol, the good kind -while keeping LDL cholesterol (the bad kind) under control [10][11]. You can replace one egg with three spoons of nut butter. List Of Non-dairy Substitutes For Your Daily Milk, Butter, Cheese & More 8. Yoghurt/Buttermilk Both yoghurt and buttermilk are good substitutes for eggs. Using unflavoured (plain) yoghurt can yield the best result without affecting the flavour of the food. Nutritionists say that yoghurt is the perfect immune system booster, and regular consumption can help prevent infections and gastrointestinal diseases [12]. You can use one-fourth cup of yoghurt or buttermilk for each egg that needs to be replaced. 9. Arrowroot Powder This tuber plant is rich in starch and is extracted from the roots of the plant, and used in the form of powder, starch, or flour [13]. Arrowroot powder has a similar texture of corn starch and is comparatively the healthier option. A mixture of two spoons of arrowroot powder and three spoons of water can be used to replace one egg. 10. Aquafaba This may sound unfamiliar to you, but aquafaba is nothing but the liquid leftover from cooking beans or legumes - basically the water you use to boil these legumes. The leftover water has a similar consistency to that of raw egg whites [14]. You can use three tablespoons (45 grams) of aquafaba to replace one egg. Some of the other less common substitutes for eggs are as follows [15]: Carbonated water

Soy lecithin (lecithin is a food additive that comes from several sources)

Commercial Egg Replacers

Xanthan gum (food additive)

Carrageenan (seaweed extract) On A Final Note… Allergies and diet preferences are two of the main reasons why people tend to avoid eggs. In particular, aquafaba is the best option for egg white, and soy lecithin can be used in place of egg yolks.