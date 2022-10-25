Hair-Straightening Products May Cause Uterine Cancer, Study Wellness oi-Amritha K

Using chemical hair-straightening products frequently may increase the risk of developing uterine cancer in women, according to a major study conducted by the National Institutes of Health [1].

Typical salon and home hair straightening products contain an active ingredient, either a strong alkali, such as sodium hydroxide or guanidine hydroxide, a sulfite, typically a combination of bisulfite and sulfite, or a thiol compound, typically ammonium thioglycolate, as the sole active ingredient.

Hair-Straightening Products And Uterine Cancer: Study Findings

1. Some hair care products contain hazardous chemicals that can disrupt the endocrine system and cause cancer.

2. New research explores the link between women's increased cancer risk and certain hair straightening products, such as chemical relaxers and pressing products.

3. Research has previously suggested that hair straightening chemicals may increase the risk of certain hormone-related cancers, including breast and ovarian [2].

4. According to the study, 1.6 per cent of women who do not use hair-straightening chemical products in the past 12 months will develop uterine cancer by the age of 70, whereas 4 per cent of women who frequently use such products will develop uterine cancer.

5. Compared to women who did not use it frequently, those who did use it frequently had a two-fold higher risk of uterine cancer. Frequent use was defined as using more than four times per year.

6. Furthermore, that finding indicates that uterine cancer is indeed a rare disorder. However, doubling the risk raises some concerns [3].

7. According to the study, there is no evidence that the relationship between straighteners and uterine cancer differs by race; however, Black women are more likely to use straighteners due to their prevalence.

8. In particular, the findings pertain to Black women as they are more likely to use hair straightening or relaxer products more frequently and start using them at an earlier age than other races and ethnicities [4].

9. A strong association was found between hair straightening products and uterine cancer cases, but not with dyes, perms, or body waves.

10. In addition, the study found that hair products marketed directly to Black women and children contained multiple chemicals associated with disrupting hormones. These products also had harsher chemical formulations [5].

11. In addition to affecting hormone processes, these chemicals might also affect other systems, such as the immune and vascular systems. However, research into how these chemicals function beyond the hormonal system is still in infancy [6].

12. Despite the fact that the new study shows a link between hair-straightening chemical products and increased uterine cancer risks, it cannot prove that the products are directly responsible for the disease.

There are two types of uterine cancer: endometrial cancer (most common) and uterine sarcoma (less common). Uterine cancer symptoms include bleeding between periods or after menopause. Uterine cancer treatment usually involves a hysterectomy, the removal of the uterus [7].

There is no definitive explanation for what causes uterine cancer. Still, something occurs in your uterus that causes the cells to change. As these cells multiply out of control, they form a mass called a tumour. You may be more likely to develop uterine cancer if you have certain risk factors [8].

Uterine cancer is usually treated with surgery. However, your treatment plan depends on the cancer type and overall health.

On A Final Note...

There is a need for further research to confirm these findings in different populations, to determine if hair products contribute to health disparities in uterine cancer, and to identify the specific chemicals that may contribute to this increase in risk for women.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 14:57 [IST]