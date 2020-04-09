COVID-19: Guidelines For Post-quarantine Personal Hygiene Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

A person who is suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 is being advised by healthcare professionals to stay under home quarantine. Quarantine is defined as the restriction of activities of or the separation of persons who are not ill but who may have been exposed to an infectious agent or disease, with the objective of monitoring their symptoms and ensuring the early detection of cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Quarantine is the most restrictive measure that is effective in limiting the spread of infection by separating contacts of COVID-19 patients from the community, monitoring contacts for development of symptoms of COVID-19 and segregation of suspected COVID-19 patients as early as possible from among other quarantined persons.

What Are The Recommendations For Implementing Quarantine?

The WHO has recommended few steps:

The quarantine setting should be appropriate and that adequate food, water and hygiene provisions are available for the quarantine period.

Minimum infection control and prevention (IPC) measures should be implemented.

Minimum requirements for monitoring the health of quarantined persons can be met during the quarantine period.

What Are The Minimum Infection Prevention And Control Measures?

The following IPC measures should be implemented for quarantined persons:

Any person who develops illness or respiratory symptoms at any point during the quarantine period should be treated as a suspected case of COVID-19.

Standard precautions should be practiced.

Establishing sustainable IPC infrastructure and activities.

Educating persons who are quarantined and quarantine personnel about IPC measures.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Clean and disinfect bathroom and toilet surfaces.

Clean clothes, bed linens, bath and hand towels.

What Are The Minimum Requirements For Personal Hygiene After Being Discharged From The Quarantine Centre?

Use triple layer surgical mask (follow correct use and dispose of your mask properly).

Maintain frequent hand-washing with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Cover your mouth and nose with a paper tissue while coughing and sneezing.

Monitor your body temperature twice daily.

Monitor your health for the next 14 days.