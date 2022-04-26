Govt Committed To Two Important Aspects Of Healthcare, ‘Heal By India’ And Heal In India’: Mansukh Mandaviya Wellness oi-Boldsky Desk

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers, & Health and Family Welfare, Government of India today said that we are witnessing the rise of a New India and all stakeholders have to ensure that the Pharma sector also becomes part of this growth.

The government is working on a roadmap for the healthcare ecosystem 'Heal by India and 'Heal in India'. This would include providing manpower for treatment to the world along with promoting affordable healthcare in India.

Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day (25-27 April 2022), '7th edition of India Pharma & Indian Medical Device 2022' organized by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt of India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Dr Mandaviya said that the healthcare sector in India is getting both affordable and accessible for everyone.

To ensure this, the government is working on increasing the number of doctors, medical institutions, and health infrastructure including hospitals, tertiary care centres, and health and wellness centres in the country.

The government, he said, is working to provide healthcare facilities in the rural areas of India. The government has already provided health security to over 10 crore families, he added. Dr Mandaviya further stressed the need to increase the consumption of medicines in India and this can be achieved through R&D and innovation in the health sector.

Complementing the Indian industry in the overall COVID management, Dr Mandaviya said that conferences like India Pharma and India Medical Device provide a platform for industry, academia and policymakers to brainstorm and draft a plan for the next 25 years for the sector.

Mr Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers & New and Renewable Energy, Govt of India said that we need to focus on R&D and innovation to ensure quality, accessibility and affordability in the Indian pharma and medical device sector. India is the pharma hub in the world with our production being 5th in the world. The government is also working to provide industry-friendly policies along with ease of doing business, he added.

Mr Khuba stated that the Indian medical device sector is currently standing at $11 billion and is likely to reach $ 50 billion by 2025. He highlighted that currently over 80 per cent of medical devices are imported to India. With R&D, and innovation, India will soon produce 80 per cent of medical devices in India, notes Mr Khuba.

Mr VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog said that we need to think about how to create the translational research and development pipeline in order to benefit the patients.

Ms S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt of India said that as India prepared for Amrit Kaal, it is a moment in time to redesign our aspiration in the pharmaceutical and medical device sector.

We need to build an ecosystem for innovation in medical devices and drugs along with enhancing the industry-academia linkages to a greater extent, she added.

Mr Vishwaprasad Alva, Chair, FICCI Medical Device Committee and MD, Skanray Technologies said that the needs of pharma and medical devices sectors are completely different hence Medtech requires a separate programme and team. He also stated that India has a $ 30 billion export possibility by 2030 in the Medtech sector and $100 billion by 2047.

Mr Gagandeep Singh, Chair, FICCI Pharma Committee and MD, AstraZeneca said that the efforts of start-ups to make sure that healthcare delivery reaches every village can help the pharmaceutical industry to penetrate even better.

Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Past President, FICCI and Founder Chairman & Group CEO, Wockhardt Ltd said that there is an urgent need to be in mission mode for our industry so that we can become leaders in innovation in the next 25 years. He further stated that in order to become globally competitive, new cost-effective medicines are needed.

Mr Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India also shared his perspective on the Indian Pharma and Medica Device sector.

This year, India Pharma is planned around the theme: 'India Pharma-Vision 2047: Transformative agenda for future'. For India Medical Device, the theme is 'Transforming Healthcare through Innovation & Integrated Services'.

(Inputs From The PIB)

Image Sources: Twitter