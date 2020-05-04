Just In
12 Foods To Reduce Body Heat This Summer
With the summer season around the corner, India is already feeling the heat. And according to reports from researchers, the summer will bring additional discomfort - due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were some claims which said that the coronavirus may fade away as the summer sets in, but researchers suggest that the virus is likely to survive the summer in India, and reemerge after mercury levels fall [1].
Last year's summer was one amongst the hottest seasons - hinting at the man-made tragedy that is climate change - where scientists assert that the one this year will be more scorching. And along with the hot weather, comes the problem of body heat, which can be quite bothersome.
Body Heat During Summer
Body heat is a common health problem for many people these days. It is also known as heat stress. The body cannot cool itself and this causes several health problems like internal organs damage, heat cramps, heat rashes, pimples, dizziness and nausea [2][3].
Excessive hot weather, working out in hot, eating heat-producing foods, drinking less water etc. increases the risk of body heat. It is very important to stay hydrated and have healthy juices to reduce body heat [4]. Water and juices flush out toxins from the body and provide a cooling effect. Apart from drinking these juices, you must also include some healthy and cooling foods that reduce body heat [5].
As summer is upon us, it is time to prepare your body and reduce body heat. Here are a few healthy foods that can reduce body heat. Include these foods in your summer diet to remain healthy and cool.
1. Watermelon
Watermelons contain 92 per cent of water. Each juicy bite of watermelon has a good amount of vitamin A, vitamin C, antioxidants and amino acids [6]. This water-rich fruit is very effective in reducing body heat to a great extent and it keeps you hydrated and your body cool.
2. Honeydew Melon
The honeydew fruit is packed with an ample amount of water. Made up of 90 per cent of water, the fruit also has minerals, nutrients and vitamins [7]. Adding some to your summer diet can help reduce your body heat.
3. Cucumber
The cooling property of cucumber makes it an essential food for summer. The rich water content in cucumbers is effective in providing a cooling effect to the body. Have cucumber every day to reduce body heat naturally [8].
4. Mint
Not only is mint a healthy herb, but it is also a cooling food that can help bring down your body heat during the summer season [9]. Mint leaves juice is the perfect medicine to lower body heat.
5. Green Leafy Vegetables
Apart from the numerous health benefits possessed by green leafy vegetables such as spinach, celery and kale, these contain a high amount of water content [10]. Avoid overcooking of these leaves, as that will result in reducing the water content in the leaves.
6. Coconut Water
Coconut water is the best drink for summer. Drinking coconut water is one of the best home remedies to reduce body heat and fight summer health problems like dehydration and summer infections [11].
7. Pomegranate
An excellent source of phytonutrients, pomegranates are said to have two to three times as much antioxidant activity as green tea or red wine [12]. Have a glass of pomegranate juice every day to stay cool and lower body heat naturally.
8. Onion
Although this may come as a surprise, onions have surprisingly good cooling powers [13]. You can have some by mixing it with lemon and salt, or by adding it to curd.
9. Fenugreek Seeds
It is one of the most popular home remedies to reduce body heat. Eat fenugreek seeds every day if you are suffering from body heat [14]. Take one tablespoon of fenugreek seed, soak it overnight in a glass of water. Strain and drink this water in the morning.
10. Poppy Seeds
Loaded with plant-based chemical compounds that have antioxidants, disease-preventing and health-promoting properties, poppy seeds also have a cooling effect on your body that helps regulate the temperature [15]. You can have it by grinding the poppy seeds using a little water to make a paste and adding some salt to it.
11. Fennel Seeds
One of the best remedies to bring down your body heat, you can drink fennel seed drink during the scorching summer, to relieve heat from the body [16]. Soak fennel seeds in water overnight, strain and have the water in the morning to reduce body heat.
12. Curd
Healthy and tasty, having some curd during the summer season can help bring down your body heat [17].
On A Final Note…
Heat stress caused by body heat has the potential to turn into heat exhaustion or heat stroke if left untreated. So, if you are facing extreme discomfort that doesn't ease, get medical attention immediately.