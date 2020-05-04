12 Foods To Reduce Body Heat This Summer

Body Heat During Summer Body heat is a common health problem for many people these days. It is also known as heat stress. The body cannot cool itself and this causes several health problems like internal organs damage, heat cramps, heat rashes, pimples, dizziness and nausea [2][3]. Excessive hot weather, working out in hot, eating heat-producing foods, drinking less water etc. increases the risk of body heat. It is very important to stay hydrated and have healthy juices to reduce body heat [4]. Water and juices flush out toxins from the body and provide a cooling effect. Apart from drinking these juices, you must also include some healthy and cooling foods that reduce body heat [5]. As summer is upon us, it is time to prepare your body and reduce body heat. Here are a few healthy foods that can reduce body heat. Include these foods in your summer diet to remain healthy and cool.

1. Watermelon Watermelons contain 92 per cent of water. Each juicy bite of watermelon has a good amount of vitamin A, vitamin C, antioxidants and amino acids [6]. This water-rich fruit is very effective in reducing body heat to a great extent and it keeps you hydrated and your body cool. 40 Fruits Rich In Vitamin C

2. Honeydew Melon The honeydew fruit is packed with an ample amount of water. Made up of 90 per cent of water, the fruit also has minerals, nutrients and vitamins [7]. Adding some to your summer diet can help reduce your body heat.

3. Cucumber The cooling property of cucumber makes it an essential food for summer. The rich water content in cucumbers is effective in providing a cooling effect to the body. Have cucumber every day to reduce body heat naturally [8]. Health Benefits Of Eating Cucumber Daily

4. Mint Not only is mint a healthy herb, but it is also a cooling food that can help bring down your body heat during the summer season [9]. Mint leaves juice is the perfect medicine to lower body heat. Ways To Use Mint (Pudina) Leaves For Weight Loss

5. Green Leafy Vegetables Apart from the numerous health benefits possessed by green leafy vegetables such as spinach, celery and kale, these contain a high amount of water content [10]. Avoid overcooking of these leaves, as that will result in reducing the water content in the leaves.

6. Coconut Water Coconut water is the best drink for summer. Drinking coconut water is one of the best home remedies to reduce body heat and fight summer health problems like dehydration and summer infections [11].

7. Pomegranate An excellent source of phytonutrients, pomegranates are said to have two to three times as much antioxidant activity as green tea or red wine [12]. Have a glass of pomegranate juice every day to stay cool and lower body heat naturally.

8. Onion Although this may come as a surprise, onions have surprisingly good cooling powers [13]. You can have some by mixing it with lemon and salt, or by adding it to curd.

9. Fenugreek Seeds It is one of the most popular home remedies to reduce body heat. Eat fenugreek seeds every day if you are suffering from body heat [14]. Take one tablespoon of fenugreek seed, soak it overnight in a glass of water. Strain and drink this water in the morning.

10. Poppy Seeds Loaded with plant-based chemical compounds that have antioxidants, disease-preventing and health-promoting properties, poppy seeds also have a cooling effect on your body that helps regulate the temperature [15]. You can have it by grinding the poppy seeds using a little water to make a paste and adding some salt to it.

11. Fennel Seeds One of the best remedies to bring down your body heat, you can drink fennel seed drink during the scorching summer, to relieve heat from the body [16]. Soak fennel seeds in water overnight, strain and have the water in the morning to reduce body heat.

12. Curd Healthy and tasty, having some curd during the summer season can help bring down your body heat [17].