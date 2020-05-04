ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    12 Foods To Reduce Body Heat This Summer

    By

    With the summer season around the corner, India is already feeling the heat. And according to reports from researchers, the summer will bring additional discomfort - due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were some claims which said that the coronavirus may fade away as the summer sets in, but researchers suggest that the virus is likely to survive the summer in India, and reemerge after mercury levels fall [1].

    Last year's summer was one amongst the hottest seasons - hinting at the man-made tragedy that is climate change - where scientists assert that the one this year will be more scorching. And along with the hot weather, comes the problem of body heat, which can be quite bothersome.

    Array

    Body Heat During Summer

    Body heat is a common health problem for many people these days. It is also known as heat stress. The body cannot cool itself and this causes several health problems like internal organs damage, heat cramps, heat rashes, pimples, dizziness and nausea [2][3].

    Excessive hot weather, working out in hot, eating heat-producing foods, drinking less water etc. increases the risk of body heat. It is very important to stay hydrated and have healthy juices to reduce body heat [4]. Water and juices flush out toxins from the body and provide a cooling effect. Apart from drinking these juices, you must also include some healthy and cooling foods that reduce body heat [5].

    As summer is upon us, it is time to prepare your body and reduce body heat. Here are a few healthy foods that can reduce body heat. Include these foods in your summer diet to remain healthy and cool.

    Array

    1. Watermelon

    Watermelons contain 92 per cent of water. Each juicy bite of watermelon has a good amount of vitamin A, vitamin C, antioxidants and amino acids [6]. This water-rich fruit is very effective in reducing body heat to a great extent and it keeps you hydrated and your body cool.

    40 Fruits Rich In Vitamin C

    Array

    2. Honeydew Melon

    The honeydew fruit is packed with an ample amount of water. Made up of 90 per cent of water, the fruit also has minerals, nutrients and vitamins [7]. Adding some to your summer diet can help reduce your body heat.

    Array

    3. Cucumber

    The cooling property of cucumber makes it an essential food for summer. The rich water content in cucumbers is effective in providing a cooling effect to the body. Have cucumber every day to reduce body heat naturally [8].

    Health Benefits Of Eating Cucumber Daily

    Array

    4. Mint

    Not only is mint a healthy herb, but it is also a cooling food that can help bring down your body heat during the summer season [9]. Mint leaves juice is the perfect medicine to lower body heat.

    Ways To Use Mint (Pudina) Leaves For Weight Loss

    Array

    5. Green Leafy Vegetables

    Apart from the numerous health benefits possessed by green leafy vegetables such as spinach, celery and kale, these contain a high amount of water content [10]. Avoid overcooking of these leaves, as that will result in reducing the water content in the leaves.

    Array

    6. Coconut Water

    Coconut water is the best drink for summer. Drinking coconut water is one of the best home remedies to reduce body heat and fight summer health problems like dehydration and summer infections [11].

    Array

    7. Pomegranate

    An excellent source of phytonutrients, pomegranates are said to have two to three times as much antioxidant activity as green tea or red wine [12]. Have a glass of pomegranate juice every day to stay cool and lower body heat naturally.

    Array

    8. Onion

    Although this may come as a surprise, onions have surprisingly good cooling powers [13]. You can have some by mixing it with lemon and salt, or by adding it to curd.

    Array

    9. Fenugreek Seeds

    It is one of the most popular home remedies to reduce body heat. Eat fenugreek seeds every day if you are suffering from body heat [14]. Take one tablespoon of fenugreek seed, soak it overnight in a glass of water. Strain and drink this water in the morning.

    Array

    10. Poppy Seeds

    Loaded with plant-based chemical compounds that have antioxidants, disease-preventing and health-promoting properties, poppy seeds also have a cooling effect on your body that helps regulate the temperature [15]. You can have it by grinding the poppy seeds using a little water to make a paste and adding some salt to it.

    Array

    11. Fennel Seeds

    One of the best remedies to bring down your body heat, you can drink fennel seed drink during the scorching summer, to relieve heat from the body [16]. Soak fennel seeds in water overnight, strain and have the water in the morning to reduce body heat.

    Array

    12. Curd

    Healthy and tasty, having some curd during the summer season can help bring down your body heat [17].

    Array

    On A Final Note…

    Heat stress caused by body heat has the potential to turn into heat exhaustion or heat stroke if left untreated. So, if you are facing extreme discomfort that doesn't ease, get medical attention immediately.

    More SUMMER News

    Read more about: summer body heat cold food fruits
    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 21:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue