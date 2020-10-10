Fatigue Before A Period: Causes And Tips To Fight It Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

If you feel fatigued just few days before your period, you are not alone. Fatigue is one of the most common symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and it's common for most women to experience fatigue just few days before their periods. But many mistake it for laziness, feeling low or social withdrawal [1] [2].

Feeling tired can be difficult for you to carry out your day-to-day activities and sometimes it can become so extreme that it may hinder your school or office work or the other activities you enjoy.

Other PMS symptoms can also accompany fatigue such as bloating, mood swings, breast tenderness, constipation, headache, anxiety, irritability and changes in appetite [1].

It's completely normal to feel fatigued before periods, but if severe fatigue is accompanied by emotions such as anger, crying spells, sadness and feeling out of control it can be a sign of premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a severe form of PMS.

In this article, we'll explain what causes fatigue before periods and few tips to combat it.

Causes Of Fatigue Before Periods Fatigue before a period has been linked to a lack of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate your mood. Studies have pointed out that serotonin has been associated with fatigue because of its effects on sleep, drowsiness and lethargy. Before your period starts, the serotonin levels may fluctuate and this can cause a decrease in your energy levels, which also has an effect on your mood. Also, lack of sleep can cause fatigue due to the increase in other PMS symptoms like headache, bloating and rise in body temperature that can occur at night [3] [4]. Although it is normal to feel tired before your period, you may not be able to carry out your daily activities with ease. So, we've listed the tips to help fight your pre-period fatigue. 13 Common Foods To Make Your Periods Heavier Tips To Fight Your Pre-period Fatigue 1. Keep your body hydrated It is essential to keep your body hydrated as it will make you feel less tired and keep your body cool as well. If your body is dehydrated you will be feeling more tired and sleepier and also it may worsen your PMS symptoms. Try to drink at least eight glasses of water per day [5]. 2. Eat a healthy diet It is important that you eat a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables and grains to provide you with a good amount of energy. Eat foods such as bananas, fatty fish, brown rice, sweet potatoes, apples, quinoa, oatmeal, yogurt and dark chocolate as they are rich in B vitamins, iron, manganese, potassium and other essential nutrients and antioxidants. Consuming these foods will help boost your energy levels [6] [7]. 15 Best Foods To Ease Period Pain 3. Exercise daily A study published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology found that performing a moderate amount of aerobic exercise can help reduce fatigue, improve concentration and reduce most premenstrual symptoms [8]. 4. Try other relaxation techniques To increase your energy levels you could try doing some relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises, yoga and meditation. A study found that doing yoga could help decrease PMS symptoms including fatigue [9]. 5. Keep your bedroom cool To help you sleep comfortably at night, you need to keep your bedroom cool. Studies have reported that your body temperature begins to drop right before you fall asleep and this helps in falling asleep faster. Sleeping in a colder room will aid in dropping your body temperature and help your body cool down naturally, therefore helping you to fall asleep faster [10] [11]. What You Need To Know About Your Periods 6. Maintain a healthy bedtime routine It is important that you create a healthy bedtime routine few days before your periods begin. Many women experience fatigue, mood swings, bloating, and headache in the days leading up to periods. To help ease these PMS symptoms, you can take a relaxing bath before bedtime, go early to bed, avoid heavy meals before bedtime and limit your screen time at least one hour before your bedtime. Note: Following the above-mentioned tips can help increase your energy levels and reduce tiredness. However, if you are still feeling tired and not being able to carry out your daily activities, you should consult a doctor and get yourself checked for PMDD. Treating PMDD can help reduce your symptoms, including fatigue. Common FAQs Q. How can I stop PMS fatigue? A. Eat a healthy diet, exercise daily, drink plenty of water, keep your bedroom cool and maintain a healthy bedtime routine. Q. Is fatigue a sign of pregnancy or PMS? A. Fatigue is a common symptom of PMS and it's common in the early stages of pregnancy as well. However, fatigue generally goes away once your period starts. Q. What happens the week before your period? A. You may experience PMS symptoms such as headache, bloating, anxiety, irritability and mood swings in the days leading up to your period. Q. Can PMS make you angry? A. Yes, PMS can make you irritable and angry.