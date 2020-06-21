Just In
Don't Miss
- Education How To Write An Essay On International Yoga Day?
- News Highest single-day spike of 15,413 new coronavirus cases, 306 deaths in India in last 24 hours
- Automobiles Top Car News Of The Week: Here Are The Highlights From The Indian Car Market From Last Week
- Sports India series will be incredibly special, can't wait to play: Steve Smith
- Finance Cummins India: Operating Performance Disappoints; Outlook Remains Weak
- Technology BSNL Expands Bharat Fibre Services: Here's How To Avail It
- Movies Salman Khan Reacts To Being Cursed By Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In Monsoon
Father’s Day 2020: Make Sure Your Father Undergoes These Tests
Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. The day is recognised to celebrate fatherhood and thank the contributions of fathers and father figures. As a father is a very important member of a family, the day is celebrated in the honour of every father and their key role in the lives of their kids.
Father's Day is the perfect time to bestow your love and care to your old man who has spent all his life taking care of his family, often ignoring his health. There are several ageing issues and lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and hypertension which are faced by our father. Take a look at the few important tests which are necessary for your father and make sure they undergo these tests.
1. High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure (HBP) is one of the common yet life-threatening issues in men, especially if they have a family history for the condition. Get their HBP check done on time and if it is high, make sure they take prescribed medications. The medications for HBP also help to keep away other conditions like stroke and kidney diseases. Don't forget to get the test done every six months. [1]
2. Diabetes Test
If your father is a prediabetic or has excess weight, make sure to get his diabetes test done. Obesity is one of the main risk factors for diabetes. Also, if your father has high blood pressure or high cholesterol problems, get his diabetes test done in every three months. If he is already a diabetic, regularly check the glucose levels and make sure they maintain a healthy lifestyle.
1. Cholesterol Check
According to the American Heart Association, adults over 35 should get their cholesterol check done every five years. The high levels of LDL cholesterol cause buildup in the arteries and increases the risk of stroke or other heart diseases. [2]
4. Colorectal Cancer Screening
Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.
5. Eye Test
Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.
6. Prostate Cancer
Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.
7. Seasonal Infections
Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.
8. Lipid Profile
Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.
9. Mental Health Problems
Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.
10. Testicular Cancer Test
Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.
11. Skin Cancer test
Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.
12. Hepatitis Testing
Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.
To Conclude:
Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.