Father’s Day 2020: Make Sure Your Father Undergoes These Tests

1. High Blood Pressure High blood pressure (HBP) is one of the common yet life-threatening issues in men, especially if they have a family history for the condition. Get their HBP check done on time and if it is high, make sure they take prescribed medications. The medications for HBP also help to keep away other conditions like stroke and kidney diseases. Don't forget to get the test done every six months. [1]

2. Diabetes Test If your father is a prediabetic or has excess weight, make sure to get his diabetes test done. Obesity is one of the main risk factors for diabetes. Also, if your father has high blood pressure or high cholesterol problems, get his diabetes test done in every three months. If he is already a diabetic, regularly check the glucose levels and make sure they maintain a healthy lifestyle.

1. Cholesterol Check According to the American Heart Association, adults over 35 should get their cholesterol check done every five years. The high levels of LDL cholesterol cause buildup in the arteries and increases the risk of stroke or other heart diseases. [2]

4. Colorectal Cancer Screening Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.

5. Eye Test Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.

6. Prostate Cancer Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.

7. Seasonal Infections Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.

8. Lipid Profile Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.

9. Mental Health Problems Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.

10. Testicular Cancer Test Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.

11. Skin Cancer test Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.

12. Hepatitis Testing Men between the ages 50-75 are at increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially if they have a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps. Multiple tests are included in colorectal cancer screening which are carried out every year, every three years, every five years and every ten years. If a doctor suspects your father for the condition, make sure he does all the tests.