Grains make up most of the human diet, whether it is rice, bread, or quinoa. They are affordable sources of carbohydrates and protein, as well as a great building block for a variety of grain products.

To begin with, there are two basic types of grains:

A whole grain includes all three parts of the grain - the bran, the germ, and the endosperm.

A refined grain has been milled (ground into flour or meal) to remove its bran and germ. This gives them a finer texture and improves their shelf life but strips the grain of important nutrients, such as B vitamins, iron, and dietary fibre. Doubtless, refined grains are often enriched, which means that after processing, some of the B vitamins and iron are added back in. Examples include white and wheat flour, enriched bread, and white rice.

And regularly consuming refined grains can increase your risk of developing premature heart disease risk [1].

According to a new study, eating refined grains increases the risk of premature coronary artery disease (PCAD). Eating refined grains increases the risk of premature heart disease, while eating whole grains reduces the risk [2]. Furthermore, the consumption of whole grains was associated with a risk reduction.

Premature coronary artery disease (PCAD) occurs when a coronary artery disease occurs in a man or woman younger than 45 or 55 years of age. However, these cut-offs tend to vary between 45 and 65. Therefore, it is often used interchangeably with PCAD and is called CAD in young adults [3].

The consumption of unhealthy and refined grains can be compared to the consumption of unhealthy sugars and oils, according to the study author, researcher Mohammad Amin Khajavi Gaskarei.

As part of the study, participants completed a food frequency questionnaire to assess their dietary habits, evaluate the association between whole grain intake and refined intake, and assess the risk of PCAD among individuals without previous heart disease diagnoses.

According to the researchers, the intake of refined grains was associated with an increased risk of PCAD. In contrast, the intake of whole grains was inversely related. In other words, whole grains reduce the risk of PCAD.

Therefore, if you are concerned about your health, it is best to choose whole grains and foods made up primarily of whole grains.

Here are some reasons why:

Many whole grains contain dietary fibre, an essential component of our diet. However, most refined grains contain little or no fibre [4].

As a result of dietary fibre, blood cholesterol levels can be improved, and you are less likely to suffer from heart disease, stroke, obesity, and type 2 diabetes [5].

In addition, fibre can help you feel full, so you will consume fewer calories if you try to lose weight.

Besides fibre, grains also contain nutrients such as thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, folate, iron, magnesium, and selenium, among others. In addition to forming new cells, carrying oxygen in the blood, regulating the thyroid, and maintaining a healthy immune system, these are essential for various body functions [6].

Whole Grains: How to Identify Them

Identifying whole grains by colour is not always possible. Bread, for example, may become brown due to molasses or other ingredients, not necessarily due to its whole-grain content. This is why it is so important to read nutrition labels on food. The words 'whole' or 'whole grain' are usually found first on the ingredient list of most whole-grain products [7].

According to the American Heart Association, whole grains and products that contain at least 51 per cent whole grains should be chosen over refined grains [8].

The following are some examples of whole-grain foods:

Whole wheat

Oats

Corn

Barley

Farro

Brown rice

Wild rice

Popcorn

Quinoa

On A Final Note...

In the study, consuming refined grains was associated with an increased risk of premature heart disease. In contrast, the consumption of whole grains was associated with reduced risk. Therefore, the consumption of whole grains such as brown rice, oats, barley, rye and corn is considered a healthy alternative to refined grains.

