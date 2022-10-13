World Sight Day 2022: Early Detection And Management Is Key To Prevent Glaucoma Related Blindness Wellness oi-Boldsky Desk

World Sight Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October and aims to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment. It was originally initiated by the SightFirstCampaign of the Lions Club International Foundation in 2000.

Continuing last year's theme, the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) confirmed that this year's theme will also be "Love Your Eyes". This comes following the success of last year's campaign. 3.5 million pledged to prioritize their eye health.

Globally, glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness after cataracts but is one of the most typical causes of irreversible blindness. It is estimated to cause blindness in 4.5 million people worldwide, whereas in India, out of approximately 12 million people who are suffering from glaucoma, 1.2 million people are already blind owing to this disease. Unfortunately, glaucoma is mainly undiagnosed, with more than 90 per cent of untreated cases. It has become a growing cause of concern for the country [1].

Being a progressive and irreversible condition of blindness, early detection and management are of utmost importance.

Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment of glaucoma are possible with medicines, surgery, or laser treatments, so that further vision loss can be prevented or, if already present, it can be stabilized in most cases.

Glaucoma is a condition that damages the eye's optic nerve (a bundle of more than 1 million nerve fibres that carry visual messages [2]). The condition worsens over time and is often linked to a build-up of pressure inside the eye. The increased pressure in the eye, called intraocular pressure, can damage your optic nerve, which sends images to your brain. If the damage worsens, glaucoma can cause permanent vision loss or even total blindness within a few years [3].

WHO categorizes glaucoma into several types. The two most common are primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), which develops slowly over time, and angle closure glaucoma (ACG), which is less common and tends to be more acute [4].

In POAG, the rise in eye pressure is slow. Hence the damage is also gradual. Glaucoma, therefore, is known as the 'Silent thief of Sight' as it creeps up without any initial signs and symptoms. There can be some common asymptomatic indications like redness and pain in the eyes, halos around night lights, and regular visual acuity changes. Hence, it is imperative that you have your eyes checked every year after the age of 40 for the early detection of glaucoma. A comprehensive eye examination includes a vision check, examination of the optic nerve, the measurement of eye pressure, and tests such as perimetry and OCT (Optical coherence tomography) in cases of suspicion.

Talking about the common causes of glaucoma Dr. Ramanjit Sihota, Head, Glaucoma Services said "You may be at risk of glaucoma if you have a family history of glaucoma or suffer from medical conditions like thyroid disease, high blood pressure, or other cardiovascular problems. Apart from these, those who take steroid-containing medications, have high eye power or have had an eye injury or surgery should check their eyes regularly for early diagnosis [5]."

She also emphasized, "Although glaucoma is more common in adults, it can develop at any age. Childhood glaucoma, also known as primary congenital glaucoma, is rare but responsible for about 4% - 8% of childhood blindness. An estimated 1 in 10,000 births is affected by primary congenital/infantile glaucoma [6]."

Dr Rishi Jain, Medical Director, highlighted the need for timely treatment, said, "India faces a considerable challenge in terms of eye care, including poor coverage and access to quality services for prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation. A shortage of trained eye care service providers and poor integration of eye care services into health systems is a leading cause for the growing concern of vision loss."

"Glaucoma is an under-recognized and under-treated condition. A timely diagnosis and appropriate management can significantly lower the chances of vision loss. We work closely with healthcare practitioners and communities to raise awareness, engage, and empower people about this condition. We continue to research new treatments that address unmet needs, putting the patient in the centre of everything we do, working alongside communities of skilled ophthalmologists. Hence, making a remarkable impact on quality of life and care," he added.

On the occasion of World Sight Day on 13 October, 2022, we urge individuals to pledge to get their eyes tested #loveYourEyes. Visit an ophthalmologist for a preventive eye check-up who can further conduct IOP pressure and recommend measures to protect your eyes.

A recent Media Conclave by Allergan, an AbbVie company, in an effort to drive disease awareness, shed light on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for glaucoma.