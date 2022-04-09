Just In
- 1 hr ago Over 185.53 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Government
- 1 hr ago Solar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time Of First Surya Grahan Of This Year And Impact On Zodiac Signs
- 2 hrs ago Ram Navami Special: How To Prepare Panakam, A Special Cooling Drink From South Indian Cuisine
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 09 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News UP CM Adityanath's Twitter account hacked for nearly 30 minutes
- Finance Stock To Buy: Multinational IT Company With Solid Financials & Great Dividends
- Movies Sonam Kapoor's New Delhi House Robbed In February; Cash & Jewellery Worth Rs 1.41 Crore Stolen: Report
- Sports IPL 2022: RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Technology ViewSonic Elite XG270Q Gaming Monitor Review: Up There With The Best
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Odisha
- Automobiles Honda Hikes Prices Of Its Two Wheelers: Activa 6G, Activa 125, Livo, CB Shine, SP 125 & More
- Education OSSTET Result 2021 Declared For Phase 2 At bseodisha.ac.in, Here’s How To Download
CoWIN Now Allows Submitting Request To Rectify Covid Vaccination Date
The CoWIN portal now has a new feature that allows a beneficiary to submit a request to rectify the vaccination date on the Covid inoculation certificate in case of an error.
The portal already has a feature that allows one to rectify inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender on vaccination certificates.
In a tweet, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Vikas Sheel said, "CoWIN portal introduces feature to submit rectification request of vaccination date in the COVID-19 vaccination certificates in case the date printed differs from the actual date of vaccination."
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 185.36 crores on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.
Over 14 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Thursday till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late at night.
So far, more than 2.10 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the 12-14 years age group. Over 2.40 crore precaution doses have been given to healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years.
- kidsCOVID-19 Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group Begins; Over 6 Lakh Registered On CoWin App For Covaxin
- kidsHow To Register For COVID-19 Vaccine For 15-18-Year-Old Children On CoWin App: Step-By-Step Guide
- healthKnow Your Vaccination Status: Now Check Anyone's Vax Status On CoWIN App & Portal With OTP For Consent
- disorders cureHow To Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Online? Step-By-Step Guide
- wellnessHow To Self-Register For COVID-19 Vaccine On CoWin, And List Of Vaccination Centres In India
- wellnessOver 185.53 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Government
- wellnessCOVID-19 Precaution Dose For 18+ Age Group From April 10: See If You Are Eligible
- wellnessTamil Nadu Government Withdraws Order On Compulsory Covid-19 Vaccination To Visit Public Places
- wellnessTemporarily Slowing Down Production Of Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
- wellnessIndia Sailed Through Omicron Wave Because Of Vaccination, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
- wellnessFour Vaccines Approved For Those Below 18 Years: Govt Told Rajya Sabha
- wellnessGovt Mulls Covid Booster Shots For All Above 18 Years