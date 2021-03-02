Covishield Vs Covaxin: Everything You Need To Know And List Of Vaccination Centres In Major Cities In India Wellness oi-Amritha K

As India began the second phase of the vaccination drive on 1 March, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine. In the first month of 2021, the Indian government had approved two vaccines - Covaxin developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford-AstraZeneca stable being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

In this article, we will talk about the two vaccines and their mechanisms.

Covishield Vs Covaxin

Type: Covishield is based on the viral vector platform, that is, the vector has been modified to carry the coronavirus spike protein into human cells. Covaxin is based on an inactivated whole SARS-CoV-2 virion, that is, the virus's disease-producing capacity is inactivated.

Dosage: Both Covishield and Covaxin have to be administered in two doses. According to the Union Health Ministry, the administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination to those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose.

Vaccine application: Both Covishield and Covaxin are intramuscular injections.

Age group: Covaxin is approved for people aged 18 years and above and Covishield vaccine has been approved for those 12 years and above. There has been no information available whether children and pregnant women can be given the vaccines.

Efficacy: Covaxin at two full doses has been shown to have 62 per cent efficacy in phase-3 clinical trials. Covishield is yet to publish efficacy data from its phase-3 trials.

Storage: Covishield and Covaxin vaccines can be stored at 2-8 degrees C (which is as the same as that of household refrigerator temperature). Health experts link this property of the vaccines to it being suitable for India as most vaccines commonly used in the country are kept at this temperature range.

Pricing: The vaccines are being administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres while Rs 250 will be charged for it at private health facilities.

The government aims to vaccinate 30 crore people by July and include frontline health workers, essential duty personnel and vulnerable sections of the population. The first batch of 3 crore people will be given the shots of Covid-19 vaccines by March. Vaccination will be done through registration on Co-WIN, the digital platform developed by the government agencies to facilitate and monitor the drive.

List Of Vaccination Centres In Major Cities In India

The Central government announced that around 10,000 private hospitals, more than 600 govt hospitals and other private hospitals under the State Government Health Insurance Schemes are set to participate as COVID-19 vaccination centres.

Vaccination Centres In Maharashtra

Apex Hospitals

Apex Multispeciality Hospitals

Ashtvinayak Hospital & Super Speciality Hospital

Lotus Hospital and Research Center and Maternity Home

G.T. Padole Hospital

PDVVP Foundations Dr Vikhe Patil Memorial Hospital And Medical College

Sant Tukaram Hospital and Medical Research Centre

Balaji Nursing Home

Tulip Hospital-A Unit of SND Healthcare

Shree Naminath Jain Foundation

Vaccination Centres In Bangalore

Fortis Hospitals Limited Cunningham Road Limited.

Imperial Hospital and Research Centre (Apollo)

KIMS Hospital & Research Centre

Mallya Hospital

Narayana Hrudayalaya

Sagar Hospitals Banashankari - DSI Sagar Hospitals Jayanagar

Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre

Vydehi Institute of Medical Science & Research Centre

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.

PD Hinduja Sindhi Hospital Fortis Hospitals Limited

Vaccination Centres In Delhi

Rathi Hospital

SMS Hospital

Asian Institute of Medical Sciences

Santosh Multi-Speciality Hospital Metro Hospitals & Heart Institute

Mayom Hospital

Yashroop Hospital (A Unit of Yasoda Medicare Pvt. Ltd.)

Ayushman Hospital & Health Services

Shri Ram Singh Hospital & Heart Institute

Vaccination Centres In Hyderabad

Apollo Health And Lifestyle Ltd Diagn

Pushpagiri Eye Institute

Medivision Eye And Healthcare Centre

Aravind Eye Hospital Private Limited

Hyderabad Eye Institute

Virinchi Hospitals

Nephroplus Banjara Hills Centre

Medicover Hospitals

Vaccination Centres In Kerala

Dr Jacob's Eye Care Hospital, Stadium Link Road, Kaloor

Silverline Hospital, Kadavanthara

India Hospitals, Thiruvananthapuram

Dr Gopinath's Diagnostic Services

Attukal Devi Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

Puthalath Eye Hospital

Dr Gopinath's Diagnostic Services

Vaccination Centres In Chennai

CSI Kalyani General Hospital

CSI Rainy Multispeciality Hospital

Noble Hospital

Sugam Hospital

Parvathy Ortho Hospital Pvt. Ltd

On A Final Note...

According to reports, beneficiaries have not been given the option to choose the vaccine currently.