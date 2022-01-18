Just In
- 7 hrs ago Omicron: German Capital Berlin Turns Into COVID Hotspot
- 8 hrs ago Expert Opinion: Maharashtra's New Guidelines For Sensitive Handling Of Crimes Against Women & Children
- 15 hrs ago Greek Artist Alekos Fassianos Passes Away: Tribute
- 16 hrs ago What Is A Mucus Plug? What Does Losing Your Mucus Plug Mean During Pregnancy?
Don't Miss
- News Failure to vaccinate everyone will give rise to new variants, says UN chief
- Finance Coffee Day Enterprises Stock Is Up 70% In 7-Days As Investors Accumulate
- Technology Infinix INBook X2 With 10th Gen Intel Chips, Lightweight Design Announced; Price, Availability
- Sports IPL 2022 Rumours: Ahmedabad team to draft in Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill
- Movies Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Doctor Says Singer Will Take Time To Recover Due To Old Age
- Education CBSE Science Challenge 2021-22 Announced For Students Of Class 8 To Class 10. Check Details Here
- Automobiles Citroen C3 Debuts In ‘Messi’ Land: India Launch Soon
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In West Bengal In Winter Of 2022
COVID Vaccine 4th Dose Shows Limited Results With Omicron, Says Study In Israel
An Israeli hospital said on January 17 that preliminary research indicates a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine provides only limited defense against the Omicron variant that is raging around the world. Sheba Hospital last month began administering a fourth vaccine to more than 270 medical workers — 154 who received a Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and 120 others who received Moderna's. All had previously been vaccinated three times with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.
The clinical trial found that both groups showed an increase in antibodies “slightly higher” than following the third vaccine last year. But it said the increased antibodies did not prevent the spread of Omicron. “Despite increased antibody levels, the fourth vaccine only offers a partial defence against the virus,” said Dr Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the hospital's infection disease unit. “The vaccines, which were more effective against previous variants, offer less protection versus Omicron."
The preliminary results raised questions about Israel's decision to offer a second booster shot — and fourth overall — to its over-60 population. The government says over 500,000 people have received the second booster in recent weeks.
Dr Nahman Ash, director of Israel's Health Ministry, said the research did not mean the fourth vaccine effort was a mistake. “It returns the level of antibodies to what it was at the beginning of the third booster. That has great importance, especially among the older population,” he told Channel 13 TV.
But he said the research would be taken into account as authorities debate whether to expand the additional booster campaign to the broader population. Israel was one of the first countries in 2021 to widely vaccinate its population and last summer became the first to offer a booster shot.
The latest booster campaign for older Israelis also is believed to be the first of its kind in the world. Israel's aggressive vaccination efforts have not been able to stop an Omicron outbreak in recent weeks. The variant has caused record-setting infection levels and sent a growing number of people to the hospital, though the number of seriously ill people remains below previous waves. It has also forced large numbers of Israelis into quarantine, straining schools and businesses.
Omicron is already dominant in many countries and can also infect those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus. Early studies, however, show it is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous Delta variant.
Vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection from serious illness, hospitalisation and death.
On Tuesday, the Israeli government said it was shortening the mandatory quarantine period from seven days to five days in order to help keep the economy running. "This decision will enable us to continue safeguarding public health on the one hand and to keep the economy going at this time on the other, even though it is difficult, so that we can get through this wave safely,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
(AP) CPS
- healthPhytochemicals Discovered In Himalayan Plant Buransh That Inhibit COVID-19 Virus
- healthOmicron Viral Load At Its Highest On Day 5? A Scientific Understanding Of The Isolation Period
- healthIndia Records 2,58,089 New Covid Infections Including 8,209 Omicron Cases, 385 Deaths
- healthDelta Still Dominant Strain Of COVID-19, Says Maharashtra Health Official Amid Omicron Scare
- womenMithali Raj And Indian Women's Cricket Team To Quarantine In Mumbai Ahead Of Women's World Cup 2022 Departure
- wellnessDeadly Delta Wave Stole 2,40,000 Lives In India, 'Similar Episodes' Could Take Place Soon: UN Report
- healthMedia Reports Claiming Under-Reporting Of COVID Deaths Ill-Informed, Baseless & Misleading: Govt
- healthAstrazeneca Vaccine As Third Dose Effective Against Omicron: Study
- healthIndia Reports 2,47,417 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 2021
- kidsRajasthan Govt Defers Class 12 Practical Exams Due To Spike In COVID Cases
- wellnessCoronavirus Loses 90% Ability To Infect After Being Exposed To Air In Just 20 Minutes: Study
- wellnessPaxlovid: South Korea Gets First Supply Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Pills; Read Details