COVID And Digestive Health: What You Should Know

According to a study, 1 out of 5 individuals with a positive COVID-19 result also experienced gastrointestinal symptoms, such as diarrhoea, vomiting, or abdominal discomfort. In addition, 25.9 per cent of hospitalised patients had gastrointestinal problems [1].

Any virus that enters your body can cause damage to healthy cells and multiply multiple times. The COVID-19 virus primarily affects the cells lining your airways. As a result, pneumonia may occur. Research suggests, however, that the illness may also harm your digestive system and liver.

What Are The Gastrointestinal Symptoms Of COVID-19?

The most common symptom is lack of appetite, followed by loss of taste and smell. In addition, up to 34 per cent of patients experience diarrhoea lasting an average of five days [2].

Patients with digestive symptoms were more likely to have a positive stool test for Coronavirus, which means they had SARS-CoV-2 RNA in their faeces. Additionally, they had a long time to clear the virus from their bodies compared to those without gastrointestinal symptoms.

COVID-19 might cause gastrointestinal issues before it affects the respiratory system in some instances.

Thus, patients who develop new digestive symptoms after possible contact with COVID-19 or who are in contact with a COVID-19 case should be evaluated for COVID-19 illness, even if they demonstrate the more common upper respiratory symptoms of cough, fever, and wheezing [3].

The following are the commonly reported gastrointestinal symptoms of COVID-19, as per recent findings [4]:

Abdominal pain

Diarrhoea

Nausea and vomiting

Lack of appetite

Gastrointestinal bleeding

What You Should Do

If you experience diarrhoea, nausea, or vomiting, it does not necessarily mean that you suffer from COVID-19. The most important thing in this pandemic is paying close attention to your symptoms, particularly if you have a health condition that increases your chances of infection or live in an area where Coronavirus is widespread [5].

Stay home.

Have a "sick" bedroom and bathroom. If living with others, use a separate bathroom for yourself to prevent spreading illness through your faeces.

Wash your hands frequently.

Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces.

On A Final Note...

Generally, if gastrointestinal problems or food poisoning are to blame, you should feel better within 48 hours. However, contact your physician if you do not feel better within 48 hours. It may be an earlier sign of COVID-19 or a more serious bacterial infection.

