Covid-19 Mask Not Mandatory Anymore As Covid-19 Restrictions End In India
Covid-19-related regulations in India will come to an end on Friday after a continuous decline in cases across the country. The regulations have ended two years after the Centre announced the implementation of rules following the pandemic's breakout.
On Thursday, several states voted to lift all pandemic-related restrictions, including the requirement to wear face masks.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter last week to the chief secretaries of all states said, "After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, National Disaster Management Authority has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for COVID containment measures."
Which States Have Withdrawn Mask Mandate Rule?
Since the start of the pandemic, mask has been the first line preventive measure against Covid-19 and people were penalised for not wearing a mask at public places.
Starting April 2, Maharashtra, one of the worst-affected states, has withdrawn its mandatory mask law, however, if anyone wants to wear one can, according to health minister Rajesh Tope.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, like Maharashtra, has also decided to lift the fine, which was Rs 500, for not wearing a mask.
Telangana has also withdrawn its mask law and West Bengal has no limitations, however mask mandate will continue.
What To Do?
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's instructions on Covid containment measures will continue to guide the entire national response to the pandemic, said Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.
Face masks and hand hygiene must be followed by vulnerable age groups. Also, citizens must continue to keep a close eye on the situation. In the event of a surge in cases, the Centre has asked states and UTs to take immediate and proactive action at the local level, as directed by the Health Ministry. The Ministry of Health's standard operating procedures and advice for containment measures, as well as immunisation, will be needed to be followed.
