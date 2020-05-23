COVID-19 & Children: Coronavirus Infection In Kids Does Not Start With A Cough

How Does The Coronavirus Affect Children? Health experts and scientists have been studying the degree to which the virus affects children compared to adults [2]. There are far fewer cases of the virus reported in children, where most of the kids contracted the infection from someone they lived with. The Sars-Cov-2 virus usually causes a milder infection in children than in adults or older people [3]. In a recent study, it has been found that coronavirus infection in children may not start with a cough, as previously understood, but with diarrhoea [4]. List Of Drugs That May Fight Coronavirus Symptoms

Children With Non-respiratory Disease Symptoms Suspected Of COVID-19 Up until now, researchers and health experts linked only respiratory symptoms such as coughing to the coronavirus disease in children [5]. A new study published in the Frontiers in Pediatrics pointed out that children suffering from sickness and diarrhoea, with a fever or history of exposure to coronavirus, should be suspected of being infected with COVID-19 [6]. The study added that the gastrointestinal symptoms reported by some children hint at a potential infection with SARS-CoV-2 through the digestive tract. These symptoms could be a result of the similarities between the cells that are attacked by the coronavirus. That is, the type of receptors in lung cells targeted by the virus can also be found in the intestines [7]. "It is easy to miss its diagnosis in the early stage when a child has non-respiratory symptoms or suffers from another illness....Based on our experience of dealing with COVID-19, in regions where this virus is epidemic, children suffering from digestive tract symptoms, especially with fever and/or a history of exposure to this disease, should be suspected of being infected with this virus," added one of the researchers of the study [8].

Four Out Of The Five Cases Had Digestive Tract Symptoms While the children had mild or relatively hidden COVID-19 symptoms, most of them had digestive problems - which health experts assert that seems like a definitive symptom of the coronavirus disease in children. The researchers added that similar gastrointestinal symptoms, which have also been recorded in adult patients look like an additional route of the coronavirus infection. That is, the gastrointestinal problems may reveal a new transmission pathway associated with COVID-19 infection in humans [9].

ACE2 Receptor Is Found In The Lungs And Digestive Tract The coronavirus affects the human body via the ACE2 receptor (enzyme) [10]. And as certain cells in both the lungs and intestine have it, it can be pointed out that COVID-19 might infect patients not only through the respiratory tract in the form of air droplets but also through the digestive tract by contact or faecal-oral transmission [11].