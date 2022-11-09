Consumption Of Ultra-Processed Foods Linked To Early And Preventable Death, Study Wellness oi-Amritha K

According to a recent study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, ultra-processed foods are associated with early, preventable death. In the Brazilian population, it has been found that ultra-processed food consumption may be the cause of a significant percentage of deaths [1].

Accordingly, it is important to reduce the intake of ultra-processed foods in order to minimize health risks.

Ultra-Processed Foods Linked To Early Death: Important Study Findings

Consumption of ultra-processed foods - or those that contain little or no whole foods - was associated with tens of thousands of premature deaths in 2019.

In 2019, around 57,000 premature deaths were attributed to increased consumption of ultra-processed foods [2].

Over the study period, 261,061 adults aged 30 to 69 died as a result of preventable, non-communicable diseases. Consuming ultra-processed foods has been linked to 10 per cent of premature deaths that can be prevented. In comparison, diets have been linked to 22.8 per cent of premature deaths caused by preventable, non-communicable diseases.

According to the authors, processed foods have become more prevalent in recent years. They are replacing traditional foods made from fresh, minimally processed ingredients.

The consumption of ultra-processed foods has also been linked to obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other health conditions.

According to the researchers, Brazilians consume fewer of these foods than individuals in high-income countries such as the United States, Canada, and Australia [3].

In their study, researchers predicted that reducing energy consumption from ultra-processed foods by 10 and 50 per cent of current levels could significantly reduce these mortality rates.

What Are Ultra-Processed Foods?

Some foods are highly processed or ultra-processed, generally made with a high level of added ingredients, such as sugar, salt, fat, artificial colours and preservatives. Ultra-processed food is made primarily of substances extracted from food, such as fats, starches, added sugars, or hydrogenated fats. In addition, it may include additives such as artificial flavours or colours [4].

Frozen meals, soft drinks, hot dogs and cold cuts, fast food, packaged cookies, cakes, and salty snacks are examples of ultra-processed foods.

Due to their low-cost ingredients, these foods are designed to be convenient, eatable on the go, highly palatable and appealing to consumers. Yes, your most loved chips and drinks are all ultra-processed foods, which are bad for your health [5].

It should be noted, however, that not all highly processed foods are necessarily unhealthy, as whole grain breads and cereals can also be a source of fibre.

How Does Ultra-Processed Foods Affect Our Health?

There is no doubt that ultra-processed foods taste good and are often inexpensive.

However, the downside of these foods is that they contain ingredients that can be harmful if consumed excessively, such as saturated fats, added sugar, salt, and fewer vitamins than whole foods.

According to one study, eating 10 per cent more ultra-processed foods is associated with more than a 10 per cent increase in the risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and cerebrovascular disease [6].

Another large study found that consuming more than four servings of processed food daily was associated with increased mortality from all causes. For each additional serving, mortality risk increased by 18 per cent [7].

According to other research, eating highly processed foods is associated with weight gain [8].

According to a study, ultra-processed foods are associated with a 30 per cent increased risk of colorectal cancer among men who consume higher rates of these foods [9].

Another study found that sugar-sweetened beverages are associated with around 184,000 global adult deaths yearly [10].

On A Final Note...

"We look forward to estimating the impact of UPF in other countries, modelling the impacts of different policies and interventions (dietary counselling, UPF taxation, front-of-package labelling, regulation of food publicity, etc.), developing models for specific health outcomes (such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity), incorporating health economic analyses to the models and improving the models to forecast the impacts of policy interventions," the study authors added.

