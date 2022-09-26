Just In
- 1 hr ago Amazon Great Indian Festival: Jaw Dropping Deals On Gorgeous Beds
- 2 hrs ago Navratri Fasting Tips: 8 Ways To Have More Energy During Navratri Fast
- 2 hrs ago Navratri 2022 Day 6: Shraddha Kapoor To Madhuri Dixit, Grey Navratri Outfit Ideas From Bollywood Beauties
- 3 hrs ago Anushka Sharma Haircare: A Protein-Packed DIY Hair Mask For Strong And Healthy Tresses
Don't Miss
- Finance ICICI Securities Suggests Buy This Small Cap Consumer Goods Stock For Rs 220 Target Price
- Movies Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Wedding Guest List Includes Hollywood Stars Gerard Butler And Judi Dench
- Education AGRICET 2022 Admit Card: Check Exam Date, Exam Pattern & Preparation Tips Here!
- News Rajasthan political crisis live updates: Congress observers likely to return to Delhi, MLAs in team Gehlot to
- Technology Redmi Note 12 Series Launching Soon; Dimensity 1300 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Tipped
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Creta Rival
- Travel Epic Winter Vacation In Switzerland: Alpine Pass Hike
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 26, 2022
What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer
Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products.
What Is Colorectal Cancer?
Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum. Depending on where it begins, it is often referred to as either colon or rectal cancer. These two cancers have many similarities and are often grouped.
Colorectal cancer is often called colon cancer when colon cells grow out of control. The colon is the large intestine, and the rectum is the passageway that connects the colon to the abdomen.
Usually, colon cancer affects older individuals, although it can occur at any age. Polyps are small, noncancerous cells that grow inside the colon. However, some polyps may become cancerous over time [1][2].
What Are The Early Warning Signs Of Colon Cancer?
There are no symptoms in the early stages of colorectal cancer, so the condition can go undetected. However, once symptoms appear, they may vary depending on the location and size of the tumour.
Among the many signs of colon cancer changes in bowel habits, blood in your stool, abdominal discomfort, fatigue, weakness, or unexplained weight loss. Several diagnostic tests can diagnose this condition, but your doctor may select a test based on certain factors such as cancer type, signs and symptoms, medical and family history, age, and general health [3][4].
What Are The Diagnostic Tests For Colorectal Cancer?
Take a look at some of the different diagnostic tests for colorectal cancer [5][6][7]:
1. Biopsy test
As the only method for determining a definite diagnosis of colorectal cancer, a biopsy involves removing a small amount of tissue to be analysed under a microscope. This procedure may be performed during a colonoscopy or on any tissue removed during surgery. In some cases, a CT scan or ultrasound may be used to assist in the procedure.
2. Colonoscopy test
In a colonoscopy, a patient is sedated, and a complete view of the entire colon and rectum is taken. This is because Colorectal cancer diagnosis cannot be determined until the tumour has been surgically removed, which may result in a complete diagnosis which accurately describes cancer's location and spread.
3. Biomarker testing
Biomarker testing, also known as molecular testing of a tumour, may be recommended to identify specific genes, proteins, and other factors specific to the tumour. The results of these tests will help you determine the best course of treatment for you.
4. Computed tomography (CT) scan
With a computed tomography (CT) scan, X-rays take images of your insides from various angles. A computer then combines the images to indicate whether there are any abnormal tumours. The scan is often performed prior to surgery to determine whether cancer has spread to the lungs, liver, and other organs.
5. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test uses magnetic fields to create detailed images of the body. It can measure the tumour's size and is considered the best method of locating where colorectal cancer has spread.
6. Ultrasound
Ultrasounds are commonly used to determine how deeply rectal cancer has spread and to plan treatment. However, ultrasounds are inaccurate in detecting cancers that have spread beyond the pelvis and nearby lymph nodes.
7. Positron emission tomography (PET)
PET scans, or PET-CT scans, combine CT and PET scans. PET scans are used in specific situations and are not recommended for all patients suffering from colorectal cancer.
8. Chest x-ray
An x-ray of the chest can determine whether cancer has spread to the lungs.
9. Blood test
Often, colon cancer results in bleeding into the large intestine or the rectum. As a result, patients may become anaemic. Blood tests measure the number of red blood cells in the body, indicating whether bleeding is occurring. Nevertheless, it is not intended as a screening test for colorectal cancer but as a tool for treating patients suffering from this disease.
Who Are At Risk Of Colorectal Cancer?
Even though colon cancer can be diagnosed at any age, most patients are older than 50. In recent years, rates of colon cancer have increased in people younger than 50, but scientists do not know why. Compared with other races, African-Americans are at greater risk for colon cancer [8].
Is Colorectal Cancer Preventable?
By screening for colorectal cancer, precancerous polyps can be found and removed before they become cancerous. By doing so, colorectal cancer can be prevented. Screening can also identify colorectal cancer early when the chance of successful treatment is most significant [9].
How Is Colorectal Cancer Treated?
A colon cancer patient usually undergoes surgery to remove cancer, along with other treatments such as radiation therapy and chemotherapy [10].
- disorders cureBlack Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Passes Away Due To Colon Cancer: Know More About This Condition
- wellness7 Risks Associated With Iron Overload
- wellnessNational List Of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022: Popular Antacid And 25 Medicines Removed, Full List
- wellnessGlucose Metabolism Is Surprisingly Normal In Cancer, Says New Study
- wellnessCervical Cancer Vaccine: All You Need To Know About India's Self-Developed HPV Vaccine
- wellnessSmoking, Alcohol & High BMI Are Primary Risk Factors For Cancer Death: Study
- healthScientists Develop Smart Contact Lenses That Can Diagnose Cancer From Tears
- disorders cureMen At Higher Risks Of Most Cancer Types Than Women: Insights From New Study
- zodiac signsVenus Transit In Cancer On 07 August 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- wellness'Tobacco Causes Painful Death': New Health Warning From December 1 On Tobacco Packs
- wellnessGerman Scientists Develop Bacterial Microrobots To Combat Cancer Without Any Pain And Tears
- wellnessScientists From Japan Genetically Engineered Parasitic Worms To Detect And Kill Cancer Cells