Can Drinking Water Improve Your Immune System?

Health experts point out that one must increase their water intake when they are sick, so as to boost the functioning of the immune system [13] .

The first and foremost thing doctors tell you when you are sick is to drink plenty of fluids. That is because drinking the required amount of water can help boost your immune system and in turn prevent the onset of infections and manage the fever [2] . Also called a natural immune booster, drinking water can help improve your overall health and well-being. So, how does drinking water help improve your immunity?

Other Benefits Of Drinking Water

Drinking water is one of the most important and easiest things we human beings have to do to stay alive and healthy. Apart from improving your immune system function, regular consumption of water has other benefits.

A majority of people believe that warm water is beneficial for our health. According to some nutritionists, it is seen that warm water is beneficial in easing the digestion process, while cold water heals our body from dealing with a heat stroke [14]. So, we will look at the benefits of drinking hot (warm) water and cold water.

Benefits of drinking hot water are as follows [15]:

Relives pain

Improves blood circulation

Improves bowel movement

Aids weight loss

Improves digestion

Reduces stress [16]

Benefits of drinking cold water are as follows [17]:

Combats heat stroke

Aids weight loss

Great post-workout drink

Both cold water and warm water have their benefits; however, according to Ayurveda and ancient Chinese medicine, it is believed that cold water can lead to muscle contraction [18].

Many health professionals suggest consuming warm water, as it increases blood circulation and protects the internal organs [19]. However, on hot summer days, a mix of both warm and cold water can soothe your body.