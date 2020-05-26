ENGLISH

    Can Drinking Water Improve Your Immune System?

    By

    We are all aware of the importance of drinking water. One needs to drink at least 7 to 8 glasses of water daily to hydrate the body.

    Water constitutes nearly 70 per cent of our body's buildup and is responsible for the proper functioning of all the organs. Besides, increasing blood circulation, water also helps in carrying essential nutrients derived from the food, to various organs through tissues [1].

    Today, we will explore the link between water and your immune system.

    Water And Immunity: What Is The Link?

    The first and foremost thing doctors tell you when you are sick is to drink plenty of fluids. That is because drinking the required amount of water can help boost your immune system and in turn prevent the onset of infections and manage the fever [2]. Also called a natural immune booster, drinking water can help improve your overall health and well-being. So, how does drinking water help improve your immunity?

    • Improves body function: Drinking water on a regular basis can help improve your immunity as water helps to carry oxygen to your body cells, which in turn help promote the functioning of your whole system at full capacity [3].
    • Removes toxins: A widely known benefit of drinking water is that it helps flush out the toxins from your body [4]. This property of water helps prevent the toxins from building up and having a negative impact on your immune system [5].
    • Promotes sleep: One of the health benefits of drinking water is that it helps promote your sleep quality [6]. The right amount of water in your system promotes your brain function, as regular hydration promotes the production of melatonin, among other chemicals, which will help you sleep, which in turn help maintain a healthy immune system [7]. As studies point out, lack of sleep can have adverse effects on your immune system [8].
    • Produces lymph: Lymph is the fluid that flows through the lymphatic system, a system composed of lymph vessels, which does the job of collecting bacteria from the body and transporting it to the lymph nodes, where that bacteria is destroyed [9]. And drinking water boosts the production of lymph and hence, improve your immune system and protect your body against diseases such as leukaemia [10][11].
    • More moisture: Drinking the right amount of water can help produce moisture in the eyes and mouth, which help prevent the entrance of irritants that could attack the immune system [12].

    Health experts point out that one must increase their water intake when they are sick, so as to boost the functioning of the immune system [13].

    Other Benefits Of Drinking Water

    Drinking water is one of the most important and easiest things we human beings have to do to stay alive and healthy. Apart from improving your immune system function, regular consumption of water has other benefits.

    A majority of people believe that warm water is beneficial for our health. According to some nutritionists, it is seen that warm water is beneficial in easing the digestion process, while cold water heals our body from dealing with a heat stroke [14]. So, we will look at the benefits of drinking hot (warm) water and cold water.

    Benefits of drinking hot water are as follows [15]:

    • Relives pain
    • Improves blood circulation
    • Improves bowel movement
    • Aids weight loss
    • Improves digestion
    • Reduces stress [16]

    Benefits of drinking cold water are as follows [17]:

    • Combats heat stroke
    • Aids weight loss
    • Great post-workout drink

    Both cold water and warm water have their benefits; however, according to Ayurveda and ancient Chinese medicine, it is believed that cold water can lead to muscle contraction [18].

    Many health professionals suggest consuming warm water, as it increases blood circulation and protects the internal organs [19]. However, on hot summer days, a mix of both warm and cold water can soothe your body.

    Lemon Water For Immunity

    Ingredients

    • 6 lemons
    • 600 ml of water
    • Honey (optional)

    Did You Know These Benefits Of Lemon Water?

    Directions

    • Slice up the lemons in half and put them in a bowl containing 600 ml of water.
    • Boil the water for 3 minutes.
    • Let it cool for 10-15 minutes.
    • Remove the lemon and pulp from the water.
    • After drinking, store the remaining lemon water in a glass jar.
    Mint Water For Immunity

    For this, you can either use dried mint leaves or the fresh ones.

    Health Benefits Of Drinking Honey Water

    Ingredients

    • Bunch of mint leaves
    • 100 ml of water

    Directions

    • Take a few fresh mint leaves and add it to boiling water and boil it for a while.
    • Then steep it for about a minute.
    • Strain it and drink.
    Ways To Improve Your Immunity

    Here are some tips to improve your immune system naturally [20]:

    • Drink hot water daily
    • Get enough sleep
    • Eat more whole plant foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes
    • Eat more healthy fats like those found in olive oil and salmon
    • Eat more fermented foods like yoghurt, kimchi etc.
    • Limit added sugars and refined carbs
    • Exercise regularly
    • Manage your stress levels through meditation, yoga, exercise etc.

    Immunity Boosting Tips For Indians

    On A Final Note…

    A well-functioning immune system help removes foreign bodies and malignant cells from the system and helps regulate the immune responses against external harmless triggers such as food, or the bodies' tissue. A strong immune system is essential as it helps provide a powerful natural defence mechanism and avoids the risk of contracting illnesses - so, drink up!

